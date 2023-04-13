US CPI inflation rate stays stubbornly high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in March, remaining at 5% year on year.

NAB economist Taylor Nugent said the US CPI showed welcome, but not overwhelming, progress.

"Headline CPI rose less than expected, up 0.1% month on month, and 5.0% year on year, down from 6.0%," Nugent said.

However, core inflation met expectations at 0.4% month on month and 5.6% year on year.

"For a Federal Reserve (Fed) that is looking for a string of better inflation data before declaring victory, market pricing still leans towards payrolls last week and the inflation data today being insufficient to knock the Fed off the median participants path for an additional hike, even as there are some encouraging signs in the detail," Nugent said.

Following the release of the CPI data, San Francisco Federal Reserve president Mary Daly acknowledged the potential for inflation to decelerate sufficiently, enabling a return to target without additional tightening.

However, she ultimately concluded that "while the full impact of this policy tightening is still making its way through the system, the strength of the economy and the elevated readings on inflation suggest that there is more work to do."

Meanwhile, GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said the March US CPI report contained some slivers of good news, but the overarching conclusion is one of only grudging progress in the fight against inflation.

"Measures of the 'inflation pulse' remain elevated even if there are some signs of good news," Miller said.

"The big question regarding future inflation has been over the trajectory of services inflation. There is some evidence of slight moderation in selected measures of services inflation, but progress is probably less than the Fed would have hoped to achieve.

"It is the 'stickiness' in services inflation that has led Federal Reserve officials, including chair [Jerome] Powell, to leave open the prospect of a further Fed hike in the policy rate."

Further, Miller observed that markets have come to terms with the possibility of another rate hike. But he pointed out that there's still some disparity in opinions regarding the timeline for the Fed to begin lowering the policy rate.

Miller's assessment aligns closely with the Fed's stance, which has consistently characterised the likely policy rate path as "higher for longer."