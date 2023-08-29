Newspaper icon
Unlisted asset valuation flaws complicate comparison

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:41PM

Inherent flaws in unlisted asset valuations complicates the transparency of performance comparisons for superannuation fund members.

Australian Retirement Trust chief investment officer Ian Patrick told the AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) on the Sunshine Coast this morning that "valuations are never perfect" making it challenging to draw fair comparisons between different funds' valuation methodologies.

He said the variability in how funds value assets mean that one fund's valuation is not necessarily "better or worse" than another's.

"I think what one has to rely on is the governance and the processes that they go to valuation, and the expertise brought to bear in forming the valuation. That's about use of independence, a regular cycle of review within the team, and oversight by the board," Patrick said.

That will give a member some level of confidence that the price at which they're transacting, whether they want to switch or measure performance, is a reasonable price, he added.

Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok emphasised the need for better communications from super funds.

He pointed out the necessity for funds to explain that the information on which they base valuations doesn't always change quickly, but when it does, timely adjustments are essential.

"There's probably more of an onus around us to be upfront. The reality is, there are weaknesses in what we can do," Fok said.

"There are overseas investments where we can't get the information on time; we have to think about whether that's acceptable or not. I think there's still a long way in what we have to go to."

Without a reasonable degree of accuracy or certainty, it begs the question of whether such assets should even be part of a fund's investment strategy.

Patrick argued that uncertainty is inherent in all investments, as exemplified by unforeseen events including the pandemic, that affected many unlisted asset valuations.

"My view is that we're dealing with markets made up of a collection of views. There will be differing opinions on many of the inputs for valuation analysis," Patrick said.

"Our job is to be close to management, ensuring that discipline is built into the forecasting that informs inputs to the valuation, and that it's independently determined with thoughtful input to all the various factors, discount rates."

Meanwhile, Fok said in managing a "big portfolio of assets" there is a responsibility to collate all pertinent information for a "reasonable assessment." He suggested that when managed effectively, the inherent fluctuations in the business cycle should balance out in a similar fashion to a portfolio of listed equities.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 ASI Conference. You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter here.

