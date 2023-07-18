Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

UniSuper rides tech tailwinds to strong returns

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 18 JUL 2023   12:44PM

UniSuper achieved double-digit returns for FY23, revealing the shares that helped get it there and those that held it back.

With more than $120 billion in assets under management, the fund returned 10.3% to members invested in the default Balanced option, or 11.8% for those with a zero-tax pension account. In total, all investment options generated positive returns; half saw double-digit returns.

However, the top performer was the Global Companies in Asia option which returned 21%, owed largely to the fact that about 20% of the option is invested in Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. It also invests in Nvidia, AMD and ASML, as well as strong performer LVMH.

Tech also had an influence over the option that came in second-best, being the International Shares option, which returned 16.4%. More than 16% of the portfolio is invested in companies considered to be at the forefront of AI, UniSuper said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Bonds option was the worst performer with 0.9% for the year due to the sustained rise in inflation, and the Listed Property option gleaned just 2.4%, which the fund said was a disappointing outcome given it's fully invested in "growth" assets.

As for the individual stocks that lifted UniSuper's result, UniSuper again highlighted Apple and Microsoft, both of which it invests more than $1 billion in. Apple returned 42.7%, while Microsoft achieved about 30%.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce mentioned that Apple has been one of the fund's top performers in three out of the last four years, saying: "It is the metaphorical gift that keeps giving. Many of us know from personal experience that we get drawn into the Apple ecosystem and find it too compelling to leave, paying higher prices as we stay."

"Apple has an installed base of about two billion devices. In addition to the traditional business lines such as the iPhone and iPad, Apple is experiencing strong growth in MacBook and Watch sales. Add to this increasing demand for services such as the AppStore."

He noted that it now has a market value of about $3 trillion, meaning valuations look stretched. However, he added that he held similar concerns when it was valued at $2 trillion.

Meanwhile, on Microsoft he said: "Microsoft Windows (installed base of 1.6 billion) still has no serious competitor in the enterprise software segment. The company has used its market power to establish itself as a leading player in the high growth cloud business (Microsoft Azure) and it is also at the forefront of developments in artificial intelligence."

Outside of tech, BHP's return of 24.8% was also appreciated, with the fund noting the circa $20 billion in dividends it paid in FY23 following $24 billion the previous year.

"To put this in context, over the previous two years BHP has paid dividends that equate to approximately the total market value of Woolworths. The company owns some of the highest quality reserves of the critical materials required for the energy transition such as iron ore and copper, so its future looks bright. Furthermore, unlike the tech darlings, BHP's valuation looks far from stretched," Pearce said.

In terms of the poor performers among the stocks UniSuper has more than $1 billion in, the ASX was the worst of the bunch with its return of -19% driven by the CHESS replacement disaster.

"The replacement of the CHESS system has been a debacle from the outset, with ASX management over-promising and under-delivering. History is generally not kind to "big bang" strategies using unproven technologies and the CHESS replacement project was just that," Pearce said.

UniSuper does continue to hold the ASX though, with Pearce saying the "main redeeming feature is that the core businesses account for around 85% of revenues and are performing very solidly" and those responsible for the failures have been held to account.

"Despite the steep fall in share price, ASX is still trading above where we accumulated the bulk of our position. However, it goes without saying that we should have trimmed the position when the first signs of trouble emerged," he said.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing."

APA Group also dragged the fund's returns, finishing up FY23 with -9%.

"The fall was in part a correction from a very strong rally, and also a negative reaction to higher interest rates. The current share price looks well supported with a of yield of 5.5%, expected to grow by 3% p.a.," Pearce explained.

"Furthermore, around 90% of APA's contractual revenues are linked to inflation so we remain confident about its prospects in the medium term. The vast bulk of our APA investment sits in the Defined Benefit portfolio and its return profile is an excellent match for the DB's liabilities."

No other stocks with more than $1 billion invested produced a negative return, Pearce noted, however Transurban - a "very significant exposure" - did drag performance with a measly 3.4% return.

Read more: UniSuperAppleMicrosoftASXBHPAlphabetAPA GroupJohn PearceNvidiaTransurbanWoolworths
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds embrace offshore investment, internal teams
Allianz Retire+ makes key appointments
Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia
ASIC to host CHESS replacement roundtable
Australian ETF industry crosses $150bn milestone
ASX consultation: Time to say goodbye to mFund?
Waypoint REIT cops $27.1m devaluation
MySuper products bounce back: Data
ASX provides clarity on CHESS replacement
Rainmaker MySuper index outdoes S&P ASX 200

Editor's Choice

Pinnacle makes senior hire for American distribution

CHLOE WALKER
In a newly created role, Pinnacle Investment Management Group (Pinnacle) has appointed Michael Putica as managing director, Americas.

Hostplus tops up mandate, returns 8% to members

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Hostplus invested an additional $100 million in venture capital projects, while also confirming it returned 8% to members in its MySuper Balanced option.

TelstraSuper MySuper delivers 9.34%

KARREN VERGARA
Buoyed by the local and global share markets and defying periods of volatility, TelstraSuper's MySuper Balanced option delivered 9.34% in the 2023 financial year.

Monochrome files for first Bitcoin ETF in Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN
Monochrome Asset Management, via its responsible entity Vasco Trustees, has lodged an updated application for its Bitcoin ETF with the ASX.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.