UniSuper rides tech tailwinds to strong returns

UniSuper achieved double-digit returns for FY23, revealing the shares that helped get it there and those that held it back.

With more than $120 billion in assets under management, the fund returned 10.3% to members invested in the default Balanced option, or 11.8% for those with a zero-tax pension account. In total, all investment options generated positive returns; half saw double-digit returns.

However, the top performer was the Global Companies in Asia option which returned 21%, owed largely to the fact that about 20% of the option is invested in Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet. It also invests in Nvidia, AMD and ASML, as well as strong performer LVMH.

Tech also had an influence over the option that came in second-best, being the International Shares option, which returned 16.4%. More than 16% of the portfolio is invested in companies considered to be at the forefront of AI, UniSuper said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Bonds option was the worst performer with 0.9% for the year due to the sustained rise in inflation, and the Listed Property option gleaned just 2.4%, which the fund said was a disappointing outcome given it's fully invested in "growth" assets.

As for the individual stocks that lifted UniSuper's result, UniSuper again highlighted Apple and Microsoft, both of which it invests more than $1 billion in. Apple returned 42.7%, while Microsoft achieved about 30%.

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce mentioned that Apple has been one of the fund's top performers in three out of the last four years, saying: "It is the metaphorical gift that keeps giving. Many of us know from personal experience that we get drawn into the Apple ecosystem and find it too compelling to leave, paying higher prices as we stay."

"Apple has an installed base of about two billion devices. In addition to the traditional business lines such as the iPhone and iPad, Apple is experiencing strong growth in MacBook and Watch sales. Add to this increasing demand for services such as the AppStore."

He noted that it now has a market value of about $3 trillion, meaning valuations look stretched. However, he added that he held similar concerns when it was valued at $2 trillion.

Meanwhile, on Microsoft he said: "Microsoft Windows (installed base of 1.6 billion) still has no serious competitor in the enterprise software segment. The company has used its market power to establish itself as a leading player in the high growth cloud business (Microsoft Azure) and it is also at the forefront of developments in artificial intelligence."

Outside of tech, BHP's return of 24.8% was also appreciated, with the fund noting the circa $20 billion in dividends it paid in FY23 following $24 billion the previous year.

"To put this in context, over the previous two years BHP has paid dividends that equate to approximately the total market value of Woolworths. The company owns some of the highest quality reserves of the critical materials required for the energy transition such as iron ore and copper, so its future looks bright. Furthermore, unlike the tech darlings, BHP's valuation looks far from stretched," Pearce said.

In terms of the poor performers among the stocks UniSuper has more than $1 billion in, the ASX was the worst of the bunch with its return of -19% driven by the CHESS replacement disaster.

"The replacement of the CHESS system has been a debacle from the outset, with ASX management over-promising and under-delivering. History is generally not kind to "big bang" strategies using unproven technologies and the CHESS replacement project was just that," Pearce said.

UniSuper does continue to hold the ASX though, with Pearce saying the "main redeeming feature is that the core businesses account for around 85% of revenues and are performing very solidly" and those responsible for the failures have been held to account.

"Despite the steep fall in share price, ASX is still trading above where we accumulated the bulk of our position. However, it goes without saying that we should have trimmed the position when the first signs of trouble emerged," he said.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing."

APA Group also dragged the fund's returns, finishing up FY23 with -9%.

"The fall was in part a correction from a very strong rally, and also a negative reaction to higher interest rates. The current share price looks well supported with a of yield of 5.5%, expected to grow by 3% p.a.," Pearce explained.

"Furthermore, around 90% of APA's contractual revenues are linked to inflation so we remain confident about its prospects in the medium term. The vast bulk of our APA investment sits in the Defined Benefit portfolio and its return profile is an excellent match for the DB's liabilities."

No other stocks with more than $1 billion invested produced a negative return, Pearce noted, however Transurban - a "very significant exposure" - did drag performance with a measly 3.4% return.