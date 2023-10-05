UniSuper partners to buy Tasmanian timber plantation

UniSuper and a consortium of European pension funds have acquired a Tasmanian forestry estate from a New Forests managed fund.

UniSuper, the UK's Pension Protection Fund (PPF), and APG Asset Management N.V (APG) on behalf of its Dutch pension fund client ABP have bought Forico and a 170,000-hectare plantation forestry estate in Tasmania. Under the agreement, the three investors will each own 33% of Forico and the forestry estate. New Forests will be retained to provide investment management services.

Forico is Tasmania's largest private forest management company and the estate itself is one of Australia's largest plantation hardwood estates by productive area. It consists of vertically integrated assets and operations spanning approximately 90,000 hectares of productive plantation forest. It also owns key infrastructure along the supply chain consisting of two wood processing mills, a seedling nursery, fibre technology laboratory, and port access via a freehold facility at Long Reach, Tasmania.

"This adds further momentum to our growing private markets and forestry portfolios, as we continue to be on the lookout for quality investments that help our members grow their retirement savings over the long term," said UniSuper head of private markets Sandra Lee.

"Not only is forestry a portfolio diversifier, but it also supports the global transition towards decarbonisation through carbon storage as well as substitution to sustainable timber material. We look forward to working closely with New Forests and our co-investors as we further develop this asset."

A New Forests managed entity acquired the estate with co-investors in 2013 and, in the past 10 years, has turned the asset into a sustainable timber producer.

"Attracting and retaining long term investment partners in UniSuper, PPF and APG helps to secure a prosperous future for Forico and the forestry industry," said Forico chief investment officer Evangelista Albertin.

"It will allow us to continue to innovate, adopt market leading practices, and look at ways to add value to the natural environment."

The estate is sequestering more than 123 million tonnes of CO2e, and the current plantation rotation is expected to remove from the atmosphere and sequester a further 24.7 million tonnes before it is harvested and replanted for another rotation.

In 2017, Forico became the first producer to register a plantation forestry method with the Clean Energy Regulator, which allowed for the recognition of carbon sequestration in new and longer-rotation plantation forests as well as the carbon stored in wood products, New Forests said at the time. https://www.fssustainability.com.au/new-forests-sell-carbon-credits-via-emissions-reduction-fund

Forico registered a project in north-east Tasmania approved by the Clean Energy Regulator and a Carbon Abatement Contract secured at an ERF auction. The project was designed to convert from a short-rotation, 12 to 13-year planting of a high-intensity eucalyptus varietal to a pine plantation for saw logs over a 30-year growing cycle.

"We have a long history with this asset in Tasmania and are delighted to bring together like-minded, long-term partners to support the future of forestry in Australia," said New Forests chief executive Mark Rogers.

"We'll be looking at ways to add further value, harnessing the growth in the circular bioeconomy, carbon projects, natural capital and biodiversity markets."

In December 2022, Forico became the first forestry manager in Australia to achieve FSC Ecosystem Services certification for its approach to protecting the biodiversity values across its estate.