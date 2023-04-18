Newspaper icon
UniSuper awards private debt mandate to Revolution AM

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 18 APR 2023   12:53PM

UniSuper has selected Revolution Asset Management to manage an Australian and New Zealand private debt portfolio.

Revolution Asset Management's separately managed portfolio, established earlier this year, has been actively allocating capital to senior secured Australian and New Zealand private debt. The specialist private debt manager focuses on generating stable income from senior secured loans, prioritising relative value across corporate leveraged loans, private asset backed securities, and real estate.

Revolution Asset Management chief investment officer Bob Sahota highlighted the importance of private debt as a component of institutional and wealth portfolios. He said that private debt can help diversify risk and deliver stable income in the current uncertain environment.

Sahota added that he looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with UniSuper.

Time to buy smaller companies?

"I am delighted on behalf of the team at Revolution Asset Management to have been appointed by a super fund that has a long and proud history of managing the retirement savings for generations of Australians. Private debt has been an important component of institutional and wealth portfolios, and in the current uncertain environment can help to further diversify risk and deliver stable income," he said.

In asset backed securities, Revolution concentrates on well-established non-bank lenders that have scale and access to both debt and equity capital. Additionally, the asset manager targets loan pools comprised of "prime borrowers" with high credit scores.

Revolution's real estate lending strategy involves financing stable and established properties in the office, retail, and industrial sectors, supported by high-quality tenant cashflow. This cashflow is assessed for debt serviceability and repayment, rather than relying solely on forward-looking valuations.

The Australian and New Zealand Private Debt portfolio has been outperforming its objectives, delivering a 9.6% gross return as at 31 March 2023. This performance surpasses the target return of cash plus 4% to 5% (net of fees and expenses).

Revolution has raised over $2.5 billion from institutional, family office, and wholesale investors.

Read more: Private DebtAustraliaRevolution Asset ManagementUniSuperInvestmentBob Sahota
