UniSuper appoints Peter Warne

UniSuper has appointed Peter Warne as chair of its investment committee, also joining the fund's board as an independent non-executive director from January 2023.

Warne recently retired as Macquarie Group chair after six years in the role, and 15 years as a director.

Over the course of his career in financial services, which has spanned over 40 years, Warne has also served on the board of several ASX listed and private companies, including ASX Limited and TCorp.

Prior to this, Warne had a long executive career at Bankers Trust Australia, where he headed the Global Financial Markets Group.

Warne's appointment follows last month's announcement that Mark Armour will take over the UniSuper chair role when Ian Martin retires at the end of the year. Armour is the current chair of the investment committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Warne said: "I have always been impressed by UniSuper's market leading investment capabilities and value proposition it offers its members, and I am looking forward to contributing to the Fund as an independent board member and investment committee chair."

Martin said: "Peter is highly respected both in Australia and globally for his stellar business career, commercial acumen and values, and his personal touch. The UniSuper board is both delighted and honoured to welcome him as a director and chair of the investment committee."

UniSuper chief executive Peter Chun added: "Warne's appointment to our board and as chair of our investment committee brings incredible experience, wisdom and insight which is sure to benefit the fund and our members. Members should feel assured that the appointment of a professional of this calibre to the board is a real vote of confidence for the future of the fund."

Meanwhile, last week, a Roy Morgan Superannuation Satisfaction report showed that UniSuper had the highest customer satisfaction rating of any industry fund.

UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair told Financial Standard, that the Roy Morgan findings, in the context of softening sentiment in the industry are encouraging, and indicative of the funds leading advice capability.