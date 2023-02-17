Unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

Australia's unemployment rate has risen to 3.7%, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

The ABS reported a decline in employment for the second consecutive month, following a period of robust jobs growth throughout 2022.

Employment decreased by 11,000 people, and the number of unemployed increased by 22,000 people.

On the result, ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said: "January is the most seasonal time of the year in the Australian labour market, with people leaving jobs but also getting ready to start new jobs or return from leave."

"This January, we saw more people than usual with a job indicating they were starting or returning to work later in the month."

Meanwhile, HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham said that with two consecutive months of falling jobs and a decisive rise in the unemployment rate, the labour market appears to be loosening.

"Employment fell for a second consecutive month, hours worked declined for a third month and the unemployment rate rose by a tangible amount to a nine-month high," Bloxham said.

"Combine these indications with other leading and timely indicators of the jobs market, such as job advertisement and job vacancies, which have also fallen recently, and it seems that the labour market is starting to loosen."

Bloxham said this is good news for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as it will take pressure off wages growth and inflation.

"Falling employment and a rising unemployment rate would typically be thought of bad news for the economy. But at the moment policymakers are likely to see it as good news," he said.

For the RBA, it provides some confirmation that their monetary tightening isn't just slowing growth but taking some heat out of an "exceptionally tight" labour market, he added.