Financial Planning

Umlaut acquires Specialist PMC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 4 JUL 2022   12:32PM

The two businesses are set to provide a new level of Xplan knowledge and support to the financial services sector.

While each business will continue operating as normal, financial services firm Umlaut said the acquisition of the Xplan consultant will deliver significant benefits to both operations.

"Over the past three years, it's become evident that our clients crave more personalised Xplan support from an independent business," Umlaut director Shane Reid said.

"Specialist PMC has an exceptional reputation in the industry which drew us to work more closely with them.

"As one of the few independent consultancy firms left, we value the personalised service and close relationships they've forged with their clients."

According to Reid, building up Umlaut's Xplan capabilities has been a priority for the company over the last year.

"We recruited staff and commenced the support practice six months ago, with the goal of enhancing our Xplan services," said.

"Acquiring Specialist PMC represented an unmissable opportunity for our business to bring in specific Xplan skill sets and build on that existing goodwill."

Specialist PMC founder Julie Tasker added that the acquisition was an "easy decision".

"Our partnership with Umlaut over the past six months got our staff excited as our businesses are culturally aligned through a customer-first approach," she said.

"It was an easy decision knowing that our loyal customers were going to access better services, and that our staff will have more meaningful career opportunities in the technology space thanks to Umlaut's continuing growth."

