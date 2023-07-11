UK pensions tapped to strengthen local startups

The UK Treasury has announced plans to consolidate the nation's pension fund sector and unlock £75 billion in retirement savings to back high-growth companies.

Yesterday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Mansion House reforms and cited plans to stimulate investment by using the nation's £2.5 trillion pension market.

Hunt said UK institutional investors are not investing as much in local high-growth companies as their international counterparts and said under the reforms, UK pension providers will commit around 5% of their default funds to unlisted equities by 2030.

"I start with Defined Contribution pension schemes, which in the UK now invest under 1% in unlisted equity, compared to between 5% and 6% in Australia," he said.

"Today I am pleased to announce that the Lord Mayor and I joined the chief executives of many of our largest DC pension schemes - namely Aviva, Scottish Widows, L&G, Aegon, Phoenix, Nest, Smart Pension, M&G & Mercer - for the formal signing of the Mansion House Compact."

Under "The Compact", around two-thirds of the UK's entire DC funds will be committed to the objective.

"If the rest of the UK's DC market follows suit, this could unlock up to £50 billion of investment into high growth companies by that time," he said.

Further, Hunt said funds can only optimise returns from a balanced portfolio if they have the scale to do so. As such, a program of consolidation will commence.

"We will therefore facilitate a program of DC consolidation, to ensure that funds are able to maintain a diverse portfolio of bonds, equity and unlisted assets and deliver the best possible returns for savers," he said.

Following the implementation of the reforms, pension schemes which are not achieving the best possible outcome for their members will face being wound up by the Pensions Regulator.

"We will also set out a roadmap to encourage Collective DC funds, a new type of pension fund which we believe holds great promise for the future," he said.

The UK Treasury will ensure all schemes have access to a wide range of investment vehicles that enable them to invest quickly and effectively in unlisted high growth companies.

In addition, plans to introduce a permanent super fund regulatory regime was announced, to provide sponsoring employers and trustees with a new scaled-up way of managing defined benefit (DB) liabilities.

Hunt said the government will lead by example and consult on accelerating the consolidation of Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) assets, with a deadline of March 2025 for all LGPS funds to transfer their assets into local government pension pools and ensure greater transparency on investments.

"To make sure we are delivering the maximum benefits of scale, we will invite views on barriers to achieving better investment returns across the LGPS as well as setting a direction that each asset pool should exceed £50 billion of assets," he said.

"We will also consult on an ambition to double the existing local government pension scheme allocations in private equity to 10%, which could unlock a further £25 billion by 2030."

He said the package has the potential to unlock an additional £75 billion of financing for growth by 2030, finally addressing the shortage of scale up capital holding back so many of our most promising companies.

"Increasing borrowing through £28 billion a year of unfunded spending commitments, as some are suggesting, would entrench inflation and push up interest rates," he said.

"These reforms, conversely, unlock capital from the private sector delivering growth not by subsidy, but by increasing support for entrepreneurs and investors who take risks to create long term value."

The need for consolidation in the UK pensions sector has been growing in recent years, with the Department for Work and Pensions even citing developments in the Australian super sector back in 2021 as an example of what's required.

From October 2021, plans with less than £5 billion had to pass a series of value-for-member tests. If they failed the test and didn't take immediate action, they would be forcibly wound up.