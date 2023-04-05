Newspaper icon
Investment
UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023   12:46PM

UBS is readying for a return to Australia's wealth management sector, aiming to build on the private banking legacy of Credit Suisse.

In 2015, UBS decided to withdraw from the Australian market for wealth management services due to rising regulatory and client requirements, that caused operational processes to become more complex.

UBS Wealth Management was acquired by management and advisers, becoming Crestone Wealth Management - now known as LGT Crestone.

UBS Australasia joint country head and chief operating officer Nick Hughes said: "Wealth management is core to UBS, representing our largest business globally. We recognise the quality and long-term success of Credit Suisse's Australian Private Bank, and we look forward to building on that success."

Time to buy smaller companies?

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse head of wealth management Australian and New Zealand Michael Marr commented: "We are excited to build on the success of Credit Suisse Wealth Management in Australia. Our shared commitment is to ensure a smooth transition for our team and our clients. Our focus, as always, is the provision of quality advice and investment solutions for our clients."

UBS' planned return comes after it threw a $4.8 billion rescue deal to acquire the embattled Credit Suisse.

