UBS names industry veteran as Australasia chair

The investment bank has appointed Lindsay Maxsted as its non-executive chair of Australasia.

Maxsted steps into the position effective immediately and is based in Melbourne.

He brings a wealth of corporate and board experience to UBS, formerly serving as non-executive director and chair of Westpac, Transurban Group and BHP.

Maxsted was also previously a partner and chief executive at KPMG. While at the advisory giant, he practised in corporate restructurings, turnarounds, insolvencies while leading or jointly leading some of Australia's largest engagements.

Going forward, Maxsted will assist UBS in further developing and strengthening its businesses, including in relation to senior client engagement, strategic business planning and staff development.

His deep knowledge of financial markets, the Australian financial services sector and strong risk management experience will also be an asset to the firm.

UBS Australia and New Zealand joint country heads Nick Hughes and Anthony Sweetman welcomed the appointment.

"We are excited to work with Lindsay in driving our various businesses forward and look forward to introducing him to as many of you as possible shortly," they commented.