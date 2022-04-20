UBS Australia could be banned from Papua New Guinea

Investment banking giant UBS could be banned from Papua New Guinea and forced to repay tens of millions as a Royal Commission uncovers questionable conduct.

A Royal Commission will shortly deliver its verdict in PNG after examining a 2014 decision by the PNG government to obtain an offshore loan from UBS Australia of US$1.3 billion.

The Royal Commission has accused UBS of overcharging PNG. The terms of reference for the commission also outline a series of conflicts of interests regarding the loan.

During the Royal Commission, UBS has been accused of threatening PNG officials to pressure them to go through with the loan.

PNG pledged, among other assets, its 14.7% stake in Oil Search to raise $1.7 billion. Oil Search is a PNG-based company which has since merged with ASX-listed Santos.

However, the Oil Search shares were not worth $1.7 billion and so they were pledged against their future projected value in a deal with the International Petroleum Investment Company.

IPIC agreed that PNG would have the rights to buy back the shares in 2014, if it could raise the money to do so. But the eventual agreement was more one-sided than that, with IPIC having the option of keeping the shares.

In 2013, IPIC did not wish to sell back the shares to PNG. The Royal Commission heard that following this the PNG government appears to have decided that it should purchase a further stake in Oil Search.

"It may also have been thought that any acquisition of Oil Search shares needed to be completed urgently as it was expected that Oil Search would soon be announcing that it would be acquiring an interest in the Elk/Antelope gas field and its share price would rise as a result," senior counsel James Renwick told the Royal Commission.

The then Prime Minister of PNG met Oil Search chief executive Peter Botten at a hotel in Port Moresby and agreed PNG should buy Oil Search shares.

The government decided to do this by taking out the UBS Australia loan to finance the purchase. This 2014 loan did not involve a public tender and was not endorsed by parliament.