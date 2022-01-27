NEWS
Financial Planning

UBS acquires Wealthfront, opens multicultural division

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:26PM

UBS is expanding its global wealth management offering, with a focus on affluent young people and multicultural investors.

UBS has acquired Wealthfront, an automated wealth management platform serving millennial and Gen Z investors, for US$1.4 billion. Wealthfront has more than US$27 billion in assets under management and close to 500,000 customers in the US.

Wealthfront will become a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS and sit within UBS Global Wealth Management Americas upon completion of the transaction, expected in the second half of the year.

The acquisition is intended to accelerate UBS's growth plans and expand its reach among younger affluent investors - a client segment with significant growth potential.

"Wealthfront complements our core business in the US providing wealth management to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors through trusted relationships with financial advisors, and will enhance our long-term ambition to deliver a scalable, digital-led wealth management solution to affluent investors," UBS group chief executive Ralph Hamers said.

In addition to digital advice, Wealthfront users will also have access to face-to-face advice.

"Partnering with UBS will allow Wealthfront to offer our clients additional value-added services and best in class research that will help accelerate our vision to make growing wealth delightfully easy," Wealthfront chief executive David Fortunato said.

"We couldn't be more excited to have found a strategic partner who has the same view on the power of technology as we do."

The acquisition comes as UBS also launches the Multicultural Investors Strategic Client Segment, focused on meeting the needs of Asian-American, Black, and Hispanic and Latino clients with investable assets of US$1 million or more.

The segment will deliver wealth management insights, inclusive investment solutions for investors who want to use their wealth to drive inclusion efforts, and advice to multicultural investors and their allies, UBS said.

"Multicultural investors are a sizable, yet underserved audience that are actively seeking wealth management advice," segment head Melinda Hightower said.

"While investors often have the same overarching goals -- to grow and preserve their wealth -- their investment priorities, motivation, and views can differ widely across and within cultural groups, so it's crucial we are prepared to support them on their wealth management journey."

Under the initiative, UBS financial advisers across the US will have access to "multicultural-focused content that will explore the intersection between culture, art, philanthropy, and sustainability to help provide their clients and prospects with unique, community-building experiences and advice".

UBS already has several targeted client segments, including divisions focused on women, business owners, athletes and entertainers and the rising generation.

