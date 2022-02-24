NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

U Ethical adds two directors

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:14PM

U Ethical Investors has appointed two new directors to its board.

Annette King and Robin Burns join its board of directors.

King has over 18 years' experience in directorships including with MLC Australia, Swiss Re, AFG and FNZ Group.

She also has over 10 years in chief executive or general manager roles in Australia, New Zealand and Asia with AXA, Mercer and Manulife.

In addition, Kind is a qualified actuary.

Burns has over 30 years of senior executive experience in organisations including AXA, Pimco Australia, Equity Trustees and Equip Super.

He has held directorship appointments with BT Superannuation, Defence Health and The Financial Services Counci.

U Ethical board chair Lindsay Mann welcomed King and Burns to the board.

"U Ethical has worked hard behind the scenes for the last two years on streamlining its back-office processes seen recently with unit registry outsourcing to IRESS," Mann said.

"In addition, the enhancement to UE's processdriven investment approach - is already proving competitive against larger players in the market. Annette and Robin will help shape and offer guidance during this next phase of growth."

King added: "U Ethical is Australia's most experienced ethical investor, with its first funds established in 1985. Its north star of investing with purpose, and improving our world through the power of ethical investing, is a huge attraction for me - enabling me to also "give back" and improve our world for the future."

Burns also commented on joining the board, saying: "Having been involved in investing on a professional basis for many years, with the aim of helping individuals achieve their long-term financial goals and security, I am very pleased to join and contribute to U Ethical."

Read more: U Ethical InvestorsAXAAnnette KingRobin BurnsMLC AustraliaLindsay Mann
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

U Ethical Investors announces new relationship manager
U Ethical names chief investment officer
Zurich appoints head of product
Madison appoints general manager
Frontier hires people and culture lead
Advisers jump onto paraplanning platform
MLC Life makes key appointments
Macquarie head joins alternative platform
Ethical fund awards registry mandate
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push

Editor's Choice

AIA sells super, investments business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:58AM
AIA is offloading its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Having just launched their own shop in January, two former members of the industry fund's private equity team have been mandated to run the newly created Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF).

IOOF reveals first results as Insignia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:16PM
IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, has delivered a firm first half result.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.