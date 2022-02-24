U Ethical adds two directors

U Ethical Investors has appointed two new directors to its board.

Annette King and Robin Burns join its board of directors.

King has over 18 years' experience in directorships including with MLC Australia, Swiss Re, AFG and FNZ Group.

She also has over 10 years in chief executive or general manager roles in Australia, New Zealand and Asia with AXA, Mercer and Manulife.

In addition, Kind is a qualified actuary.

Burns has over 30 years of senior executive experience in organisations including AXA, Pimco Australia, Equity Trustees and Equip Super.

He has held directorship appointments with BT Superannuation, Defence Health and The Financial Services Counci.

U Ethical board chair Lindsay Mann welcomed King and Burns to the board.

"U Ethical has worked hard behind the scenes for the last two years on streamlining its back-office processes seen recently with unit registry outsourcing to IRESS," Mann said.

"In addition, the enhancement to UE's processdriven investment approach - is already proving competitive against larger players in the market. Annette and Robin will help shape and offer guidance during this next phase of growth."

King added: "U Ethical is Australia's most experienced ethical investor, with its first funds established in 1985. Its north star of investing with purpose, and improving our world through the power of ethical investing, is a huge attraction for me - enabling me to also "give back" and improve our world for the future."

Burns also commented on joining the board, saying: "Having been involved in investing on a professional basis for many years, with the aim of helping individuals achieve their long-term financial goals and security, I am very pleased to join and contribute to U Ethical."