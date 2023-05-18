Tyndall launches Aussie small cap fund

A new small cap fund from Tyndall Asset Management will invest in up to 70 local companies the manager views as undervalued.

In what is Tyndall's first fund launch since 2008, the Tyndall AM Australian Small Companies Fund was incepted in March and is managed by deputy head of Australian equities Tim Johnston and portfolio manager and analyst James Nguyen.

"Tim and James are outstanding portfolio managers in their own right, and we're delighted to be bringing a new product to market where there's a clear gap for us to participate and for their combined talents to shine," Tyndall AM head of Australian equities Brad Potter said.

The fund invests in between 25 and 70 Australian small cap companies and seeks to provide consistent risk-adjusted returns over the long term, with capital growth. It tracks the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index and has a minimum investment of $10,000.

"We're excited to be adding Australian small caps to our suite of capabilities and are confident that our proven intrinsic value process is well suited to finding opportunities in what remains a more inefficient part of the market," Johnston said.

"This new fund has been many years in the making, and we're confident that coupling our strong focus on quality and free cashflow generation will set us apart from the pack."

Also commenting, Nguyen noted the quality-biased strategy is backed by Johnston and his combined 40 years' experience.

"We're confident in our ability to find great investment opportunities across the market spectrum, including in sectors such as resources where Tyndall's depth of experience differentiates us from many small cap investors," he said.

The new offering marks Tyndall's third, sitting alongside the Tyndall Australian Share Income Fund and the Tyndall Australian Share Wholesale Fund.