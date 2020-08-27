NEWS
Financial Planning
Two Sydney advice firms merge
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:14PM

Two Sydney-based advice firms have merged, with the firms saying it was not a decision either party made lightly.

Halcyon Wealth Advisers has merged with Principle Advisers with the aim to take the business into the future and enable financial advisers to deliver a better client experience through scale.

Halcyon Wealth Advisers was started in 2007 by Peter Mullens and John Francis and has grown to be a full-service business providing a range of wealth creation, wealth management and wealth protection services.

Principle Advisers was started in 2014 by Malcolm Greentree with the aim of building a business that provided affordable, accessible advice based on core principles of honesty and integrity.

Both businesses have been licensed by Madison Financial Group for a number of years.

Halcyon said it was not a decision either party made lightly.

"After months of discussions it became apparent that differing, but complementary, skill sets are stronger when combined," Halcyon said.

"John and Malcolm's shared business aspirations, core values and investment philosophy aligned perfectly, and the new Halcyon Wealth Advisers business emerged."

Francis said the move will help the business grow and has placed the firm in a position to develop the combined business into the future.

"We have been able to efficiently deal with all of the industry changes that financial planning practices have been faced with, and with the fantastic team that we have created we are ideally placed to look after our most important asset - our clients," Francis said.

"Both now and into the future."

Greentree said the decision to partner with a larger business was the right decision for future growth.

"After six years of growing the Principle Advisers business, to partner with a larger, successful business was an obvious next phase," Greentree said.

"Now we can look at ways of finding further efficiencies and scale to enable us to help more clients."

Halcyon said future acquisitions and growth remain a priority as it prepares to support clients into the future.

