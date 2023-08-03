Newspaper icon
Trust trumps product advice: Research

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 3 AUG 2023   12:45PM

The Art of science and trust research, commissioned by the Australian Retirement Trust, has found that clients value trust and simplicity more than product and investment advice when dealing with financial advisers.

The research found that when measuring the value an adviser brings to a client, acting in their best financial interest (82%) and 'simplicity and trust' (67%) rated higher than product advice (41%) and portfolio construction (26%).

Other findings showed that emotional trust has the greatest impact on overall trust in an adviser. It accounts for 54% of the trust people place in a financial adviser.

Trust was found to increase with age, wealth, tenure, and financial literacy. Australian Retirement Trust said this may suggest that the more time a client spends with an adviser, the more they come to understand and appreciate the value their adviser is adding, reinforcing trust in them.

Australian Retirement Trust acting chief of retirement Anne Fuchs said: "Australian Retirement Trust commissioned the 'Art of science and trust' resource to give advisers a better understanding of what members are feeling as they near retirement and what they're seeking in a financial adviser at this particularly stressful point in their life."

"The findings within the report show that it's not enough for financial advisers to simply do what they're hired to do - provide financial advice. Advisers also need to deliver on emotional trust, ethical trust, and functional trust to build long term client relationships.

"The release of this resource demonstrates the value we see in working in collaboration with external financial advisers to deliver retirement outcomes to our more than 2.2 million members."

