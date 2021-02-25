Trilogy appoints head of property, lending

Trilogy Funds Management has appointed a head of lending and property assets following the retirement of David Hogan last month.

Clinton Arentz has been named head of lending and property assets, which encompasses his current role leading Trilogy's financing team as head of lending, property acquisition and development management.

He replaces Hogan who retired in January after more than 50 years in the property and financial services industries.

Arentz, who has been with the fund manager since 2017, has more than 25 years' experience in asset management and property development.

Before joining Trilogy Arentz ran Winston Group for close to three decades, advising on commercial, industrial and residential projects in Queensland. He has also previously worked with JLL Australia.

Commenting, Arentz said: "With the property market strengthening, we are seeing great support from our investors, allowing us to continue to provide competitive finance for property and construction developers, and, on the other hand, grow our property asset portfolio to provide opportunities for our investors."