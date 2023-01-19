Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 19 JAN 2023   12:46PM

A Treasury spokesperson has indicated when industry can expect the release of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report, while also confirming the government has not scrapped super tax concessions.

A spokesperson for minister for financial services Stephen Jones said the final report from the QAR will be released in the coming weeks.

The final QAR recommendations, submitted to the government before Christmas, remain a mystery. However, last November Michelle Levy signaled that "no big surprises" should be expected outside of a few amendments.

At the time, Levy confirmed she is scrapping the obligation to give "good advice" and has vetoed removing general advice from its regulated regime. She explained the decision was made in response to industry concerns.

Following an article published in the Australian Financial Review earlier today, the spokesperson also refuted claims new super regulations will be introduced, scrapping tax concessions for people with more than $5 million.

Financial Standard understands government is focused on legislating an objective of super, and signaled a conversation about tax concessions.

The spokesperson confirmed super balances of $5 million and over have not been nominated and and it has not decided to "scrap" concessions.

According to APRA, just 4% of super fund members (43,000 people) aged between 65-69 have more than $1 million in their superannuation account.

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin explained only 1% of all super accounts hold more than $1 million.

"However, this cohort own 11% of all superannuation funds under management, so they own a disproportionate share of the assets," he explained.

Therefore, the proportion and number of balances with $5 million plus is likely to be only a small fraction.

"As result, any move by policymakers to limit superannuation tax concessions to super fund balances less than $5 million will at best only be symbolic. It will impact so few people that in economic terms it's futile. But symbolism is important," he said.

Read more: Quality of Advice ReviewAlex DunninAustralian Financial ReviewMichelle LevyRainmaker InformationStephen Jones
