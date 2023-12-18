Treasury to refresh financial adviser exam

The financial adviser exam is due for some changes as Treasury bids to make it more flexible.

The consultation, which is open until 10 January 2024, is proposing several changes under the Corporations (Relevant Providers-Education and Training Standards) Amendment (2023 Measures No. 1) Determination 2023.

Treasury wants to remove the short answer questions from the exam and increase the number of multiple-choice questions.

"Exams based on multiple choice questions create efficiencies by enabling computer marking to replace manual marking. This reduces the cost of administering exams and improves response times for exam candidates to receive their results," the explanatory statement reads.

Treasury also proposes to remove the requirement that only provisional relevant providers and existing advisers can sit the exam.

Doing so allows "flexibility and ensures candidates have timely access to the exam".

"This change does not affect the high education and training standards for professional advisers. A person is still required to meet the qualifications standard in order to provide personal financial advice to retail clients. Licensees are still required to meet their existing obligation to ensure their advisers are adequately trained and competent, including that their advisers meet the qualifications standard," the note said.

Section 921B of the Corporations Act 2001 sets out four education and training standards that relevant provides must achieve to be qualify as one.

These are attaining the qualifications, passing the mandatory exam, undertaking an initial professional year of work and training, and continuing professional development.

"The Government is committed to ensuring the exam remains a pillar of the financial adviser professional standards," Treasury said.

The last sitting of the financial adviser exam returned a 73% pass rate. Some 205 candidates attempt the exam. Of these, 150 passed.