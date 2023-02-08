Treasury releases Quality of Advice Review final report

True to her word, Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy's final report contains few surprises, however her recommendations include the introduction of both a Good Advice Duty and a Statutory Best Interests Duty.

The 267-page final report, released today, includes 13 primary recommendations for making financial advice more affordable and accessible.

Chief among the recommendations, and flagged in the earlier proposals, is the introduction of a Good Advice Duty whereby a person who provides personal advice to a retail client must provide them with good advice. This means the advice must be fit for purpose in regards to the scope, content and nature, and the likely relevant circumstances. The advice must also be given in response to a request, question or inquiry from the client, the purpose of the client that the provider is aware of or should reasonably be aware of, or volunteered by the provider, the reason the provider reasonably considers the advice might be of use or benefit to the client. It must also be, in all circumstances, good.

The Good Advice Duty applies to the financial adviser (relevant provider) if they provide the advice, otherwise it's applicable to the licensee.

However, Levy has also recommended a Statutory Best Interests Duty. This would replace the current obligations for relevant providers and would be a true fiduciary duty reflecting the general law. It will not include a safe harbour.

As previously proposed, the report states that the Corporations Act should be amended to provide that personal financial advice be provided by a relevant provider where it is provided by an individual and either the client pays a fee for the advice or the issuer of the product pays a commission for the sale of the product to which the advice relates. In all other cases, personal advice can be provided by a non-relevant provider.

The definition of personal advice in the Corporations Act will also be broadened so that all financial product advice will be personal advice if it is given to a client in a personal interaction or personalised communication by a provider of advice.

Meanwhile, Levy has maintained her view that the Statement of Advice should be removed, to be replaced with a requirement for providers of personal retail advice to maintain complete records of the advice provided. They must also provide the written advice if requested by the client. Clients should also be asked if they would like to receive written advice before or at the time the advice is provided. This requirement is not relevant to those who currently don't have to provide an SoA.

The report is also calling for an amendment to the design and distribution obligations (DDO) to limit the exception to the requirement to take reasonable steps to ensure the distribution of a financial product is consistent with its target market to personal advice provided by relevant providers.

"Where personal advice is provided by someone who is not a relevant provider, the AFS licensee should, like any other distributor, be required to comply with the distribution obligations and take reasonable steps to ensure the financial product is only recommended in accordance with the target market determination."

Further, the removal of several reporting requirements for relevant providers under DDO have also been flagged. These include the need to report significant dealings outside the target market to the product issuer; comply with the additional reporting obligations specified by the product issuer in the target market determination; and report to the product issuer where there have been no complaints during the specified reporting period.

"All providers of personal advice (including relevant providers) will need to report the number of complaints received during a reporting period (if there have been any), as well as a description of the nature of these complaints to the product issuer," the report reads.

The current ongoing fee arrangements will be replaced by a single consent form. Providers should still be required to obtain their client's consent on an annual basis to renew an ongoing arrangement, and the services and fees should be explained for the 12-month period. The form should also authorise the deduction of advice fees and should be able to be relied on by the issuer. The form should be prescribed, Levy recommends.

The final report also includes a recommendation to maintain the current commission and clawback rates on life insurance advice. Those providing this advice should obtain the client's informed consent before accepting a commission prior to the issue or sale of a product. In this consent form, the provider must disclose the commission as a percentage of the premium and the nature of any services the adviser will provide to the client in relation to the product. This consent will be one-off and applied for the duration of the policy and only applicable to life risk products.

Turning to superannuation, super fund trustees should be able to provide personal advice to their members about their interest in the fund, the final report reads. This would include transition-to-retirement advice. Trustees would be free to decide how to charge their members for that advice, and restrictions on collective charging of fees should be removed, it says. Trustees should also be able to deduct fees from the member's super account to an adviser for personal advice, it says.

"The purpose of the Quality of Advice Review is to improve the accessibility and affordability of quality financial advice. I have made recommendations for changes to the regulatory framework that apply to the provision of financial advice which I believe will achieve that purpose. If the recommendations are accepted, they will make it possible for people who are unable to access financial advice now to get financial advice which takes into account their personal circumstances. The recommendations will also help those who are able to access financial advice now to do so in a way that better suits their needs," Levy wrote.

Responding to the report's release, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said it is imperative the government act on the recommendations quickly.

"Too many Australians are currently unable to access the quality, affordable advice that they need. This is in large part due to the onerous and sometimes contradictory requirements that have been imposed in recent years, and which are acknowledged in the report as not meeting their goals," she said.

"We particularly welcome her [Levy's] recommendations on simplifying ongoing fee arrangements and enabling planners to consult and agree with clients how they would like their advice to be delivered.

"Minister Jones has previously stated that he was looking for 'quick wins'. We believe that recommendations eight (simplifying ongoing fee consent), nine (removing overly prescriptive requirements on how advice must be presented to clients) and 13.7 (maintaining the ability for clients to choose how they pay for life insurance advice) are quick wins. These recommendations are broadly supported across the sector and have the potential to quickly improve consumer outcomes. They will also enable financial advisers and planners to provide advice more quickly and lower the costs involved in doing so."

Meantime, Insignia Financial chief executive Renato Mota said: "In our experience, many Australians are looking for affordable, accessible financial guidance which the current system is not able to deliver. I welcome today's Quality of Advice Review final report and agree with the assessment that high quality advice is not always comprehensive advice, rather it can also be advice that responds to the needs of consumers. Consumers are often looking for advice on single and specific financial matters and the current regulatory framework makes it difficult for them to access this."

"While still working through the detail of the recommendations, we are supportive and believe if implemented they will help make advice more accessible and affordable. We recognise many of these recommendations work as a package and would encourage them to be implemented together."