Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Treasury hands PwC tax scandal to AFP

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023   12:41PM

A formal investigation into the embattled PwC will commence following Treasury's referral to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Australian Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy announced the matter, in which PwC senior partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury concerning tax law changes, has been escalated.

"PwC Australia's former head of international tax, Peter Collins, improperly used confidential Commonwealth information," said Kennedy.

"The emails that the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) tabled in Parliament on 2 May 2023 highlighted the significant extent of the unauthorised disclosure of confidential Commonwealth information and the wide range of individuals within PwC who were directly and indirectly privy to the confidential information."

Kennedy said, considering recent revelations and the "seriousness of the misconduct", the matter had been referred to the police.

"... to consider commencement of a criminal investigation," he confirmed.

In response, the AFP said it received a report yesterday "of crime relating to the alleged misuse of confidential government information."

"An investigation has commenced, and no further comment will be made at this time," it said.

The PwC scandal unravelled following the TPB investigation into Collins earlier in the year which led to the former tax head being banned and disgraced for the violation.

Earlier this month, former PwC chief executive Tom Seymour exited the top role after his involvement in the firm's tax leak was brought to light.

Seymour confirmed he was one of the PwC senior leaders looped into emails which highlighted "the marketing approach and financial success of the tax advice."

Following a discussion with the firm's Australian board, PwC announced Seymour would step down "effective immediately" and be replaced by acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins.

Once Seymour had stepped down, former PwC financial advisory managing partner Pete Calleja and chief strategy, risk and reputation officer Sean Gregory also exited their positions after being swept up in the fallout.

Last week it was announced that former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski had been picked to lead an independent review of the firm following the matters at hand.

Switkowski was named alongside PwC's own Tony O'Malley who was appointed chief risk and ethics leader amid the ongoing tax crisis.

At the time, Stubbins commented that the firm is "committed" to learning from its mistakes.

"We look forward to receiving his (Switkowski's) report and acting swiftly on its recommendations," she said.

Read more: Australian Federal PoliceAustralian Treasury Secretary Steven KennedyTom SeymourZiggy SwitkowskiKristin StubbinsPeter CollinsPete CallejaPwC AustraliaTax Practitioners Board
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PwC picks senior leaders to oversee review
PwC chief exits over scandal
PwC senior leaders step down over tax scandal
Openmarkets secures chief financial officer
TPB bans PwC partner over breach
TPB, bans dishonest tax agents
PwC appoints chief economist for Australia
Tax Practitioners Board adds two new members
Mason Stevens names chief investment officer
Greater independence for TPB

Editor's Choice

Former industry execs launch analytics firm

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A new superannuation and investment analytics firm has officially launched, with a few familiar faces at its helm.

J.P. Morgan launches three new ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JHPI), JPMorgan US 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JPEQ) and JPMorgan US 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JPHQ) are the latest additions to the Equity Premium Income Strategy suite of funds managed by industry veterans Hamilton Reiner and Raffaele ...

Super members want free advice: Survey

KARREN VERGARA
Most members believe superannuation funds have an onus to provide support and financial advice to them at no cost, a new survey reveals.

Brookfield looks to enter local BTR space

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Brookfield is planning its first Australian build-to-rent project, lodging a development application for a site in Brisbane.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.