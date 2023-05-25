Treasury hands PwC tax scandal to AFP

A formal investigation into the embattled PwC will commence following Treasury's referral to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Australian Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy announced the matter, in which PwC senior partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury concerning tax law changes, has been escalated.

"PwC Australia's former head of international tax, Peter Collins, improperly used confidential Commonwealth information," said Kennedy.

"The emails that the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) tabled in Parliament on 2 May 2023 highlighted the significant extent of the unauthorised disclosure of confidential Commonwealth information and the wide range of individuals within PwC who were directly and indirectly privy to the confidential information."

Kennedy said, considering recent revelations and the "seriousness of the misconduct", the matter had been referred to the police.

"... to consider commencement of a criminal investigation," he confirmed.

In response, the AFP said it received a report yesterday "of crime relating to the alleged misuse of confidential government information."

"An investigation has commenced, and no further comment will be made at this time," it said.

The PwC scandal unravelled following the TPB investigation into Collins earlier in the year which led to the former tax head being banned and disgraced for the violation.

Earlier this month, former PwC chief executive Tom Seymour exited the top role after his involvement in the firm's tax leak was brought to light.

Seymour confirmed he was one of the PwC senior leaders looped into emails which highlighted "the marketing approach and financial success of the tax advice."

Following a discussion with the firm's Australian board, PwC announced Seymour would step down "effective immediately" and be replaced by acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins.

Once Seymour had stepped down, former PwC financial advisory managing partner Pete Calleja and chief strategy, risk and reputation officer Sean Gregory also exited their positions after being swept up in the fallout.

Last week it was announced that former Telstra boss Ziggy Switkowski had been picked to lead an independent review of the firm following the matters at hand.

Switkowski was named alongside PwC's own Tony O'Malley who was appointed chief risk and ethics leader amid the ongoing tax crisis.

At the time, Stubbins commented that the firm is "committed" to learning from its mistakes.

"We look forward to receiving his (Switkowski's) report and acting swiftly on its recommendations," she said.