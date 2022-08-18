Transurban names new chair

Transurban has named Craig Drummond as its chair, replacing Lindsay Maxsted who will retire this year.

The current non-executive director will replace Maxsted following the annual general meeting in October.

Drummond joined the board in 2021 and has over 30 years of experience in financial and regulated service industries.

Drummond previously held a number of senior leadership positions including chief executive of Medibank, group executive finance and strategy of National Australia Bank Limited, chief executive and country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Australia, and chief executive and executive chair of Goldman Sachs JBWere.

He is currently a non-executive director of the Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited and a member of the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority.

A statement said he has extensive experience across all facets of company management, including equity and debt capital markets, risk management and business strategy.

Drummond said it's an honour to be elected Maxsted's successor.

"Lindsay has worked tirelessly with the executive team and the board for many years to grow a strong, unique and sustainable business. I am committed to the creation of long-term value for all of our stakeholders and look forward to working with my fellow directors and management to achieve this," he said.

Maxsted, who has held the role since August 2010, commented that he is very pleased the board selected someone with Drummond's experience and calibre.

"I am confident that under his leadership the business will continue to achieve ongoing success," he said.

The statement added that Maxsted has overseen a period of growth across Transurban in line with the group's strategy and purpose with a focus on disciplined capital allocation supporting growth in the asset base from both organic development and acquisitions.

He thanked the board and said it has been a privilege to serve as chair over the last twelve years.

"What we have achieved has been a result of a talented and committed team that is steadfastly focused on creating long-term value for our investors and other stakeholder groups," Maxsted said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members as well as the broader Transurban team for their commitment and dedication to the ongoing success."

Transurban chief executive Scott Charlton thanked Maxsted on behalf of its employees.

"I would like to express my appreciation to Lindsay for his many years of dedicated service. Lindsay active approach and deep understanding of the business, have been instrumental in creating opportunities that will underpin distributions to our security holders and growth opportunities for decades to come," he said.

Charlton highlighted Drummond's extensive executive experience and said that he was looking forward to working with him to deliver future opportunities for the business.

"I welcome Craig's appointment as chair as we continue to execute on Transurban's strategy of delivering road transport solutions that create long-term value for our stakeholders," he said.

Maxsted will work closely with Drummond to facilitate a smooth transition.

Transurban's shareholders include UniSuper, Vanguard and BlackRock.