NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Transition to renewables trumps divestment

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 SEP 2021   4:24PM

Asset owners are increasingly opting to transition to renewable energy rather than take the blunt approach of divestment, an industry event revealed.

Mercer senior sustainable investment specialist Jillian Reid spoke at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees 2021 Conference about the growing body of evidence when it comes to asset owners moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and how the markets have begun responding.

Reid pointed to a renewables company that has grown to the same size as the shrinking Exxon Mobil.

"It's this environment that's giving governments and companies and investors the confidence to make these policy announcements, and the net-zero commitments," she said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Not only are there economic developments underway to make this possible, but there is also a commonly agreed endpoint - which is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or ideally earlier.

Reid went on to explain some of the headline approaches investors are undertaking.

One is a divestment approach, which is immediate and rather "blunt", typically divests from fossil fuel energy in equities.

"Carbonisation on the other hand is more focused on a multi-year plan to reduce emissions, bringing integration and engagement-based approaches, as well as screening and thinking across asset classes across the total portfolio view," she said.

Investors still think about the price, but they have a longer-term trajectory and a shorter-term awareness brought in. They also think about emissions but focus on their transition capacity, Reid said, while keeping in mind traditional investment and ESG factors.

Most investors focus on this approach and their transition capacity.

"This is drawing on the fact that we have been historically looking at primarily carbon emissions and looking at that on a benchmark relative term. We now have - thanks to the third- party data providers - multiple metrics at a company level, not just the emissions and historical emissions metrics, but also these forward-looking metrics about transition capacity strategy, governance, types of spending [and] we also have better metrics around green revenues in the solution side," she said.

The number of superannuation funds committing to net zero shows no signs of abating, but it does mean that there are challenges ahead.

Also on the panel, Frontier principal consultant Joey Alcock lauded super funds that have committed to reducing their carbon footprint but warned them that there are barriers.

"We've seen super funds of course follow in the footsteps of countries and corporates in setting net zero targets and then that increases every day," he said.

There are certainly barriers that are holding investors back and the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) report recently outlined these, he said.

The lack of policy support, particularly at the federal level in Australia, and the lack of standards across the industry are some issues he highlighted.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTJillian ReidAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesFinancial StandardFrontierJoey AlcockMercer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cracking the data science code
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
Short-termism damaging climate outcomes
APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks
Forrest pitches a green Fortescue to super funds
HESTA defines perfect merger partner
Mergers don't always lead to scale benefits: Barry
YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier
QIC appoints chief investment officer
Experts torn on inflation outlook

Editor's Choice

Responsible investment sector hits $1.2tn

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The proportion of money managed using responsible investment techniques increased from 30 to 40%, faster than the increase of professionally managed funds in 2020, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australia (RIAA).

YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Frontier is concerned the APRA performance test does not adequately assess acceptable performance, given several of the funds that were failed actually perform better than others that passed.

FASEA exam pass rate drops

KARREN VERGARA
The financial adviser exam pass rate continues to dwindle as less than two-thirds of financial advisers passed the July exam sitting.

Wayne Swan to chair Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Former treasurer and deputy prime minister Wayne Swan will chair $65 billion industry fund Cbus.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.