Transition to renewables trumps divestment

Asset owners are increasingly opting to transition to renewable energy rather than take the blunt approach of divestment, an industry event revealed.

Mercer senior sustainable investment specialist Jillian Reid spoke at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees 2021 Conference about the growing body of evidence when it comes to asset owners moving away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and how the markets have begun responding.

Reid pointed to a renewables company that has grown to the same size as the shrinking Exxon Mobil.

"It's this environment that's giving governments and companies and investors the confidence to make these policy announcements, and the net-zero commitments," she said.

Not only are there economic developments underway to make this possible, but there is also a commonly agreed endpoint - which is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or ideally earlier.

Reid went on to explain some of the headline approaches investors are undertaking.

One is a divestment approach, which is immediate and rather "blunt", typically divests from fossil fuel energy in equities.

"Carbonisation on the other hand is more focused on a multi-year plan to reduce emissions, bringing integration and engagement-based approaches, as well as screening and thinking across asset classes across the total portfolio view," she said.

Investors still think about the price, but they have a longer-term trajectory and a shorter-term awareness brought in. They also think about emissions but focus on their transition capacity, Reid said, while keeping in mind traditional investment and ESG factors.

Most investors focus on this approach and their transition capacity.

"This is drawing on the fact that we have been historically looking at primarily carbon emissions and looking at that on a benchmark relative term. We now have - thanks to the third- party data providers - multiple metrics at a company level, not just the emissions and historical emissions metrics, but also these forward-looking metrics about transition capacity strategy, governance, types of spending [and] we also have better metrics around green revenues in the solution side," she said.

The number of superannuation funds committing to net zero shows no signs of abating, but it does mean that there are challenges ahead.

Also on the panel, Frontier principal consultant Joey Alcock lauded super funds that have committed to reducing their carbon footprint but warned them that there are barriers.

"We've seen super funds of course follow in the footsteps of countries and corporates in setting net zero targets and then that increases every day," he said.

There are certainly barriers that are holding investors back and the Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC) report recently outlined these, he said.

The lack of policy support, particularly at the federal level in Australia, and the lack of standards across the industry are some issues he highlighted.

