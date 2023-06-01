TPB grilled over handling of PwC scandal

Fronting a Senate Estimates hearing, the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) said it has no plans to suspend PwC, nor has it formally considered whether the consultant breached legislative requirements to act honestly and with integrity.

Appearing in Canberra yesterday, TPB chief executive Peter de Cure faced aggressive questioning by Senator Barbara Pocock who ultimately wanted to know why PwC hasn't been suspended as a tax practitioner over its "conspiracy to profit from confidential government information."

"When we completed our investigation, we went through the process of considering the relevant things to impose a sanction. We imposed the sanctions on PwC that were about making sure these problems did not occur again in the future and we considered that to be appropriate at the time," de Cure said.

"We currently have ongoing consideration of the matters surrounding this issue and we are making further enquiries."

Asked whether the board plans to suspend PwC, he said it does not. Asked then whether the board is considering a particular sanction for the consultant, he said it is not "at this time."

Under the Tax Services Act 2009, tax agents are required to always act honestly and with integrity. Senator Pocock asked de Cure whether he believed PwC had done so, to which he said: "In relation to 2015, arguably no... In relation to today, I imagine they probably are."

Pointing out that it's the TPB's responsibility to deal with what its members and member firms have done as opposed to what they might do in future, Pocock questioned whether the TPB has formally considered whether the misconduct constitutes a breach of legislative requirements.

"We haven't considered that, no... We went through the process of investigating the referral from the ATO. We considered the evidence and made findings, and we imposed sanctions at the end of 2022. We considered the information available to us and we think we made the right decision," de Cure responded.

"... It's my view that we haven't failed to deal with what's occurred here."

In dealing with such matters, the TPB can apply to the Federal Court for an order for payment of a pecuniary penalty - something, Pocock pointed out, it has not done.

"Why no fine? The average taxpayer faces a fine [for tax avoidance]," she stated.

TPB chief executive secretary Michael O'Neill said the Tax Agent Services Act only allows pecuniary penalties in certain circumstances and did not apply in this instance.

Pushed further on why that was the case, O'Neill said it comes down to the structure of the legislation.

"Can you take me to the clause in the Act that says you cannot fine someone who has betrayed confidential information, made money from it, and assisted multi-nationals in avoiding tax? I'm very curious about an Act that has that failure built into it," Pocock replied, allowing O'Neill to take the request on notice.

Pocock later levelled questions at de Cure in relation to the two former PwC partners who sit on the board, claiming the board is compromised as they both receive legacy payments from the firm - this, despite de Cure saying both were recused from dealing with the PwC issue. She also asked whether the TPB has considered "what the average person thinks about the fact that two members of your board were potentially going to lose money if you took a decision... which may well have been something that should have been considered in relation to the code of conduct."

"This is not something that should have been considered in the decision of the sanctions imposed. We have no basis to consider that," he said.

It should be noted that all appointments to the TPB are made by the government. The former PwC partners, Judy Sullivan and Peter Hogan, were appointed in 2020 and 2021 respectively.