TPB bans tax agent over COVID-19 fraud

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) has terminated the company registration of Sydney-based tax agent after she attempted to exploit a COVID-19 stimulus measure for over $20,000.

The TPB determined TLL Tax Pty Ltd and its director Liying Tong breached sections of the Code of Professional Conduct in the Tax Agent Services Act 2009 relating to competency, honesty and integrity, and banned the tax agent for a period of two years.

The TPB's investigation uncovered that Tong changed the bank account details of two clients to her own, without authority. She subsequently lodged income tax returns and business activity statements on behalf of one client who was no longer trading, without their knowledge or authorisation. These statements included false figures.

The TPB found that when confronted by the first client, the tax agent subsequently lodged unauthorized amendments to the client's returns and business statements.

She then lodged a further business activity statement for a second client, reporting an amount that the client was not aware of and which could not be substantiated, the TPB said.

TPB chair Ian Klug said the misconduct of TLL and its director Tong was gravely concerning.

"To fraudulently claim COVID-19 stimulus payments affects the entire Australian community and takes advantage of the pandemic situation we are all living under," Klug said.

"Liying Tong was in a position of trust, operating in an uncertain environment, and she abused that trust."

In its investigation, the registration and regulation body also found that two days after the falsified refund had been received Tong contacted the first client and made an offer to purchase the client's business, which the client declined.

Subsequently, Tong offered to apply for COVID-19 stimulus funds in return for a commission, despite knowing that the client would be ineligible to receive the benefits, as their business had not been trading.

For her second client, TLL reported false turnover amounts which dishonestly qualified them to receive a Cash Flow Boost payment.

This resulted in a Cash Flow Boost and GST claims payment of $20,000 being deposited into a bank account held by Tong, which was then retained by the agent and transferred to another of their accounts and not passed onto the client, the TPB said.

The tax regulator has asked that if people become aware of an agent attempting to make a fraudulent claim against COVID-19 stimulus measures that they immediately contact the TPB.