Top global trends impacting portfolio construction

Decarbonisation, globalisation, and the diffusion of technology are worldwide trends that significantly influence the process of portfolio construction.

In a panel discussion at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees ASI Conference, Goldman Sachs Asset Management managing director head of alternatives capital markets and strategy, Asia Pacific Stuart Wrigley, AustralianSuper head of asset allocation Alistair Barker and IFM Investors executive director infrastructure Marigold Look discussed current trends in investment and their impact.

Wrigley said geopolitics has led investors to adopt a markedly different view of the world.

"It's already happened with COVID-19 and is most pronounced in the area of supply chain, which is really where the battleground is being fought around geopolitics at the moment," he said.

"We just had this decade of unfettered free trade and then we had this moment where supply chain became disruptive, and everyone had to reassess."

Factor in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, along with the increasing challenges between the US and China, and it results in a shifted global landscape for investors.

"It's also impacting the way chief executives think about the world," he points out.

"Confidence is now arguably much lower than it was in areas like capital spending and other major decisions."

Navigating along this delicate route, Wrigley emphasised the necessity of placing risk management at the forefront, saying institutions need to change the way they think about it.

From a geopolitical standpoint, Look said common themes also include onshoring and friendshoring, "which is impacting different opportunities around renewables in decarbonisation."

"[With] the combination of COVID-19, supply chain and the need for national resiliency and domestic manufacturing, combined with the politics of Ukraine and Russia, what we're seeing is a strong push by countries for energy security," she said.

According to her, this trend is speeding up decarbonisation and the transition towards renewable energy sources.

Wrigley further highlighted one consequence of geopolitical challenges has been the increased centralisation of economic decision making.

Shifting to technology, Wrigley said within a private markets context it's important to think about the thematic as a source of value.

"Implementing technology like AI inside a company will drive transformational transformational change," he said.

However, he flagged the importance of having the right strategy around the implementation.

"Over the last five years or so, we've probably hired 82 operating advisers who work day to day with our private equity, growth equity and infrastructure assets around areas like technological transformation," he said.

"So, I think it comes down to impact in the markets first and foremost and then manager selection. I think the right manager who has the toolkit to effect that change is an important thing to get right."

Barker concurred that there is a risk in not selecting a manager with the capability to execute technological transformation; nevertheless, he highlighted that it's not the sole risk to consider.

"There are lots of fascinating things about every technological revolution and every transformation," he said.

"But the one thing I've said is that all of our portfolios are filled with incumbent businesses and incumbent industries that can all be impacted.

"So, on a dollar-weighted basis, the amount of money we have at risk to technological disruption is greater than the amount of money you have a risk to profit."

He clarified that the sum of money within Silicon Valley venture capital corresponds to the value of one to two super funds.

"It's not a very large industry. So, the profit potential for large investors is pretty small," he said.

"So really think about both risk and opportunity."

