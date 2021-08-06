NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Top franked stock picks: Morningstar

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   12:08PM

Morningstar has released a list of 10 franked income stocks from its Australian and New Zealand coverage which pay very attractive dividends.

"The Reserve Bank of Australia's indication that its target cash rate won't increase until at least 2024 has caused some investors to claim 'there is no alternative' to equities as a source of yield," Morningstar said.

"In Australia, dividend payout ratios are relatively high due to the dividend imputation system, which returns corporate tax to Australian resident taxpayers via franking credits with dividends, creating additional income for Australian resident taxpayers."

Taking into account these franking credits, Morningstar released its shortlist of the top 10 equities for income.

The stocks are Aurizon Holdings, Perpetual, Link Group, GWA Group, Westpac, APA Group, Telstra, Magellan Financial, Dexus and Medibank Private.

Aurizon Holdings, Morningstar said, is trading at a 20% discount to our fair value estimate and offers a generous dividend yield over 7%, mostly franked. The coal-exposed businesses are relatively stable, and growth should come from the smaller bulk division.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

As for Perpetual, it is diversifying its business from being an active manager of Australian equities to deriving more earnings from offering new asset classes, providing financial advice to high-net-worth clients, and being a major provider of trustee services to the securitisation market and outsourced responsible entity services to funds. All positive indicators of future income-generating abilities, according to Morningstar.

While perhaps best known for its superannuation administration business, Link Group's super business only contributes to about a quarter of its EBITDA. Morningstar said it believes the market has overreacted to the possible negative impact of superannuation reform for Link.

Similarly, Morningstar's view is that the market has overreacted to some poor performance at Magellan. It's positive about the possibilities for the fund manager's FuturePay offering.

Morningstar argued Westpac represents a reasonable value exposure to Australian banks, and that it could lift the dividend ratio to 75% after cutting it to 50% in 2020.

Meanwhile, about 75% of Dexus' income comes from office rent - making it perhaps a surprising inclusion on this list during the ongoing pandemic - but Morningstar is of the view financial risk is moderate considering that revenue is underpinned by long leases with fixed or CPI uplifts, and that its funds management business is sticky given lockups and switching costs.

In the 2019 election, the Labor Party proposed removing the cash rebate for franking credits. Despite this, Morningstar now considers there to be little legislative risk to franking credits and suggests removing franking credits would be too politically risky for Labor to move on again any time soon.

Read more: MorningstarLink GroupAurizon HoldingsDexusWestpacLabor PartyMagellan FinancialReserve Bank of AustraliaAPA GroupFuturePayGWA GroupMedibank PrivateTelstra
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Morningstar launches fee comparison tool
WealthO2 launches top manager MDA
FSC launches DDO templates
Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab
Westpac tops fee-for-no-service misconduct
AMP hires in support of advisers, brokers
Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
Six new ombudsmen at AFCA
BTFM, Asgard Capital fined $3m
Dexus to develop Atlassian HQ

Editor's Choice

Acquisition to create APAC real assets heavyweight

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A Hong Kong-based real estate developer will acquire a leading APAC real assets fund manager to become the largest manager of its kind in the region.

Custody assets reach new heights

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:13PM
Assets under custody rose 11% to a record $4.4 trillion in the six months to 30 June 2021 on the back of valuations, new research from the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) shows.

Government releases final YFYS regulations

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
The government yesterday registered the final regulations for Your Future, Your Super reforms.

Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:55AM
Vanguard is offering its US staff US$1000 ($1300) to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.