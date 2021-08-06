Top franked stock picks: Morningstar

Morningstar has released a list of 10 franked income stocks from its Australian and New Zealand coverage which pay very attractive dividends.

"The Reserve Bank of Australia's indication that its target cash rate won't increase until at least 2024 has caused some investors to claim 'there is no alternative' to equities as a source of yield," Morningstar said.

"In Australia, dividend payout ratios are relatively high due to the dividend imputation system, which returns corporate tax to Australian resident taxpayers via franking credits with dividends, creating additional income for Australian resident taxpayers."

Taking into account these franking credits, Morningstar released its shortlist of the top 10 equities for income.

The stocks are Aurizon Holdings, Perpetual, Link Group, GWA Group, Westpac, APA Group, Telstra, Magellan Financial, Dexus and Medibank Private.

Aurizon Holdings, Morningstar said, is trading at a 20% discount to our fair value estimate and offers a generous dividend yield over 7%, mostly franked. The coal-exposed businesses are relatively stable, and growth should come from the smaller bulk division.

As for Perpetual, it is diversifying its business from being an active manager of Australian equities to deriving more earnings from offering new asset classes, providing financial advice to high-net-worth clients, and being a major provider of trustee services to the securitisation market and outsourced responsible entity services to funds. All positive indicators of future income-generating abilities, according to Morningstar.

While perhaps best known for its superannuation administration business, Link Group's super business only contributes to about a quarter of its EBITDA. Morningstar said it believes the market has overreacted to the possible negative impact of superannuation reform for Link.

Similarly, Morningstar's view is that the market has overreacted to some poor performance at Magellan. It's positive about the possibilities for the fund manager's FuturePay offering.

Morningstar argued Westpac represents a reasonable value exposure to Australian banks, and that it could lift the dividend ratio to 75% after cutting it to 50% in 2020.

Meanwhile, about 75% of Dexus' income comes from office rent - making it perhaps a surprising inclusion on this list during the ongoing pandemic - but Morningstar is of the view financial risk is moderate considering that revenue is underpinned by long leases with fixed or CPI uplifts, and that its funds management business is sticky given lockups and switching costs.

In the 2019 election, the Labor Party proposed removing the cash rebate for franking credits. Despite this, Morningstar now considers there to be little legislative risk to franking credits and suggests removing franking credits would be too politically risky for Labor to move on again any time soon.