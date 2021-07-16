NEWS
General

Top economist Don Stammer to fund UNE scholarship

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   12:39PM

Before he was an investment banker and economist with an enviable career spanning more than half a century, Don Stammer was just a 'Vacy boy' trying to beat the odds. He pays it forward this year with a university scholarship program, held in perpetuity, for his alma mater.

There are two types of economists: those who could say they've worked with Reserve Bank governors and those who could say they've recruited promising economists who then went on to become Reserve Bank governors.

"In 1979, I wrote to Ian Macfarlane, who was at that time with OECD in Paris, offering him a senior position in the research department of the Reserve Bank of Australia.  The same year, I recruited a talented young graduate of Sydney University, Glenn Stevens," Stammer said.

"I had no role in their later appointments to the position of governor - but in my view, each provided outstanding leadership of monetary policy and financial reform."

Stammer is known by his peers and colleagues for his humility, which belies his career trajectory that took him all the way to the senior role of deputy chief manager of the country's central bank. He was a director of investment strategy at Deutsche Bank for more than a decade; director of ING Australia for four years and non-executive chair of Praemium Limited for nearly seven years.

A lifetime educator, he lectured on economics and finance at his alma mater, University of New England (UNE), the University of Hong Kong and the Australian National University (where he earned his doctorate). He was a visiting professor in the MBA program of the Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of NSW.

A staunch protector of the environment, he was a director of the Sustainable Investment Research Institute; sat on the board of Australian Ecosystems Foundation Inc (and is now a life member); chaired the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute, and chaired Earth Sanctuaries Limited, a wildlife and nature preservation company.

As if that weren't enough to keep him busy, his reach also extended to the media. Until 2001, he made a weekly broadcast on the Australian economy and share market for the BBC World Service and contributed a regular column to a Japanese financial newspaper. From 1987 to 2006, he contributed a fortnightly column on the economy and investments to the Business Review Weekly and now contributes a fortnightly column on investments for The Australian.

Stammer was also a regular fixture at the annual Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum as the Master of Ceremonies, up until his retirement.

Coinciding with his 80th birthday, UNE has awarded him with an Honorary Doctor of Letters honoris causa (HonDLitt) for his lifelong impact on education and in his 50-year-plus career in financial services.

It is a culmination of his links with UNE, which became part of his extended family after his father was struck in a fatal car accident on the day of his university graduation.

Stammer's mother died of tuberculosis when he was five and the disastrous 1955 floods in the Hunter Valley stopped him from attending high school after his primary schooling at the one-teacher Vacy school. The Maitland school headmaster at the time and his friends pooled their funds so he could study and stay at the school's hostel. Through their help, Stammer became the first in his family to finish high school.

It was through the generosity of 'strangers' that Stammer defied the odds and because of that, he and his wife, Lee, who he also met at UNE, has established the Don and Lee Stammer scholarships, which they will fund in perpetuity, for talented students who, like him, had experienced much adversity in their early years.

He reflected that it was his teachers - at Vacy, Maitland, UNE and ANU - "who gave guidance and motivation to a boy who was prepared to work hard".

The UNE will announce the availability of the scholarships to the faculty next month.

