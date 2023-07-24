Newspaper icon
Time to diversify global alts allocations: Telfer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 24 JUL 2023   11:51AM

Aside from being a great risk management strategy, allocating to international alternatives deals can garner positive long-term returns for local investors, UBS Asset Management country head Alison Telfer says.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Telfer noted somewhat of a "domestic bias" when it comes to some parts of the local institutional investment landscape.

"Alternatives are an exciting place to invest, and it's been great to witness the strong take-up of alts by Australian institutional investors over the past decade," she said.

"However, we're still seeing a domestic bias- one of the main reasons being alts are very much an active management proposition."

By that, Telfer is referring to the need for a 'boots on the ground' approach. However, global diversification is very important, she said.

"When we survey investors globally, we hear again and again that tension in geopolitics is the number one concern," she explained.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"Also, the Australian market is only so big. So, as our pension fund wallets have grown, there is a lot of demand and competition for opportunities here, and it makes sense to send money offshore to unlock a wider range and opportunity set.

"In fact, we estimate based on stats we've seen that 75 cents in every new dollar that's coming into a fund, now needs to go offshore."

Telfer said she's also excited about the progression of alts in the local wholesale market.

"Of course, alts have always involved or have to date involved lower liquidity - that's why they've been in the territory of our institutional investors, who have been able to access these exposures to deal and manage with the illiquidity," she said.

"Now, access is opening to mums and dads, wholesale high-net-worths and family offices, but also the broader investment market."

Right now, Telfer said UBS Australia is "very much looking at" local fixed income, local active equities, local indexed equities, and local real estate.

"Whilst continuing to support all of that, we are now complementing it by starting to introduce our global alts [to existing wholesale clients]," Telfer said.

"We're a very strong player offshore and we want to share that story and provide those exposures to Australian investors."

Spaceship secures $6m, plans new offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
With stop orders revoked, Spaceship is back in business and planning the launch of a new investment service, buoyed by an additional $6 million in funding.

Treasury to 'modernise' individual tax residency rules

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury is proposing to revamp individual tax residency rules with a two-pronged approach and has opened up the changes for consultation.

Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer has outlined its ambition to accelerate growth in the APAC region, appointing Cathy Hales as its chief executive of Wealth Pacific.

Super sector falling behind in cyber security: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI
EY cybersecurity leader for financial services Rohit Rao says the superannuation sector is lagging when it comes to cybersecurity processes, adding that increased consolidation has created more risk.

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
