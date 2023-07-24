Time to diversify global alts allocations: Telfer

Aside from being a great risk management strategy, allocating to international alternatives deals can garner positive long-term returns for local investors, UBS Asset Management country head Alison Telfer says.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Telfer noted somewhat of a "domestic bias" when it comes to some parts of the local institutional investment landscape.

"Alternatives are an exciting place to invest, and it's been great to witness the strong take-up of alts by Australian institutional investors over the past decade," she said.

"However, we're still seeing a domestic bias- one of the main reasons being alts are very much an active management proposition."

By that, Telfer is referring to the need for a 'boots on the ground' approach. However, global diversification is very important, she said.

"When we survey investors globally, we hear again and again that tension in geopolitics is the number one concern," she explained.

"Also, the Australian market is only so big. So, as our pension fund wallets have grown, there is a lot of demand and competition for opportunities here, and it makes sense to send money offshore to unlock a wider range and opportunity set.

"In fact, we estimate based on stats we've seen that 75 cents in every new dollar that's coming into a fund, now needs to go offshore."

Telfer said she's also excited about the progression of alts in the local wholesale market.

"Of course, alts have always involved or have to date involved lower liquidity - that's why they've been in the territory of our institutional investors, who have been able to access these exposures to deal and manage with the illiquidity," she said.

"Now, access is opening to mums and dads, wholesale high-net-worths and family offices, but also the broader investment market."

Right now, Telfer said UBS Australia is "very much looking at" local fixed income, local active equities, local indexed equities, and local real estate.

"Whilst continuing to support all of that, we are now complementing it by starting to introduce our global alts [to existing wholesale clients]," Telfer said.

"We're a very strong player offshore and we want to share that story and provide those exposures to Australian investors."