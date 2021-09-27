Tiger Global to launch technology fund

The US-based hedge fund is gearing up to introduce a technology fund for local wholesale and sophisticated investors.

The Global Technology Fund XV, a special purpose vehicle, will invest directly in Tiger Global Private Investment Partners XV, known as the Tiger Fund.

The Tiger Fund is managed by Scott Shleifer and Tiger Global founder Chase Coleman and invests in consumer, enterprise, and financial technology companies. Previous Tiger funds have invested in the likes of LinkedIn, Peloton and Spotify.

The fund's investment universe ranges from stocks and bonds to real property and digital assets, and the minimum investment is set at US$250,000.

Sydney-based boutique Gannet Capital will serve as trustee of the new fund, while Unity Fund Services has been appointed the administrator.

Investing in both public and private companies, Tiger Global has backed several local tech startups to date, including online stockbroker Stake.

It has also invested in payments fintech Scalapay and success story Canva, which is now valued at a cool $55 billion.