Investment

The ugly truth: Unattractive fund managers are investment darlings

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 17 OCT 2023   11:47AM

According to a study by Shanghai Jiao Tong University, having a face only a mother could love pays off in funds management, as unattractive fundies outperform their good-looking peers.

In the first economics study to employ a deep learning model to quantify facial attractiveness, unattractive fund managers notched up an extra 0.17% in monthly returns, eclipsing those deemed more conventionally attractive.

The study posited that while good-looking managers might be hired for marketing purposes, their counterparts are likely recruited for their skills alone.

It also claimed that unattractive fund managers exhibit greater skill, evidenced by their tendency to allocate more capital to their strongest investment ideas and their superior abilities in market timing and stock selection.

"We find that good-looking managers trade more excessively, prefer lottery-like assets and stocks with higher return volatility. They also exhibit more optimism when conducting market analysis in their periodic reports," the study said.

"These facts imply that good-looking managers could suffer overconfidence."

However, while "comely managers" may lag in performance, they excel in drawing more fund inflows, suggestive of higher performance chasing for funds they lead.

The study further revealed that attractive managers are more likely to climb the corporate ladder, afforded a higher probability of promotion. Moreover, these managers were found to "serve more firms," indicative that they have greater bargaining power in the labour market.

Interestingly, they also tend to gravitate toward smaller fund companies.

"The reason behind this phenomenon could be that small firms have higher priority in attracting fund flows where good-looking managers have stronger advantages," the study said.

"This is consistent with our result that the profitability difference is more prominent in large firms."

Notably, the study zeroed in on actively managed open-end equity funds and hybrid equity funds, excluding index funds and principal guaranteed funds from its analysis.

