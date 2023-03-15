Newspaper icon
The thunder is coming: BlackRock

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAR 2023   12:45PM

Investors will need a new investment playbook to adjust to the new, more volatile macroeconimic environment of 2023 and beyond, urges BlackRock Investment Institute chief investment strategist APAC Ben Powell.

Sharing his insights at an event yesterday, Powell said that the world has undoubtedly changed from a 30-40-year period of low inflation, otherwise known as 'the great moderation', to a new regime of structurally higher and more volatile inflation.

This is something that investors need to consider and adjust for in portfolios, he said.

Coming into the slightly more tactical horizon, Powell said that BlackRock Investment Institute is looking closely at three main themes: pricing the damage, rethinking bonds, and emerging markets.

"Coming into this year, we were something like in between the lightning and thunder," Powell explained.

"In 2022 we had the monetary policy lightening, and then there's that strange moment when you're in between the lightning and the thunder, and it felt like coming into this year - that that's where we were.

"But as we know, monetary policy works with long and variable lags. So, the thunder is coming, we just don't know exactly when... But it is coming."

Thankfully, coming into the new year, Powell said BlackRock was prepared.

"That's why we are underweight developed market equities on the tactical horizon," he said.

"As a theme one pricing the damage, punchline, we think coming into the year there's going to be more damage, as more of the lagged impact of the preexisting monetary policy tightening flows through.

"That's going to create downdraft which will be inconvenient for developed market equities, across a couple of dimensions, some of which as I mentioned, we're sort of seeing. So that's the developed market."

For emerging markets, however, Powell is seeing the opposite.

"The growth outlook in emerging markets looks rather encouraging, and inflation is much less of a problem as well," he said.

Specifically, he is seeing a much more positive growth outlook in China.

"In China and other parts of emerging market, it really is a different situation, where growth is strong, and if they needed to, the lack of any inflation constraints means that, if necessary, there's room for more policy support through the course of the year," he said.

"So that's just for us a much more encouraging set of circumstances."

