Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

The self-funded retiree is a misnomer: Institute

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 6 FEB 2023   12:49PM

New research from The Australia Institute shows the cost to the federal budget of tax concessions is almost on par with the total cost of the Age Pension, with the think tank declaring the 'self-funded retiree' a misnomer.

According to the insights, the annual cost of super tax concessions sits at $52.6 billion, while the value of the entire Age Pension program is $55.3 billion. They also equate to more than the total cost of the NDIS ($35.5bn), with the cost rising to 2% of GDP, up 0.5% since the turn of the century.

"Super tax concessions now rank in the top three expenditure programs in Budget 2022-2023, costing more than the NDIS and on par with the cost of the entire Aged Pension," Australia Institute executive director Richard Denniss said.

"This data shows the idea of "self-funded" retirees is a misnomer. There are now two classes of state-funded retirees in Australia, both costing the taxpayer roughly the same amount: those living on the aged pension, and a smaller group of wealthy account holders with lavish tax loopholes."

He said that there's no pressure being taken off the budget in terms of providing for Australians' retirement, but "it certainly is providing a lucrative tax avoidance facility for multimillionaires."

According to the ATO, there's just shy of 900 self-managed superannuation funds producing incomes of $1 million or more.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"Reasonable people will disagree about the role of super in modern Australia, but this data shows an unsustainable system with a small number of account holders reaping the benefits. This was never the purpose of superannuation," Denniss said.

"There is a strong case for limiting tax concessions for high-income groups and it's telling that even super industry chiefs agree reform is needed."

The report, authored by Denniss and David Richardson, says there is 32 SMSFs with more than $100 million in assets; the largest has $401 million.

The institute recommends abolishing concessions for people whose existing super balance makes them ineligible for the Age Pension.

It follows the federal government flagging potential changes to super tax concessions.

Read more: Australia InstituteRichard DennissATODavid Richardson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

All financial advice should be tax deductible: FPA
Link Group offloads PEXA stake
Final Royal Commission reforms to be tabled, YFYS review begins
Active Super reaffirms commitment to regional members
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
KPMG spotlights super's biggest challenges
Government moves to amend military super benefits tax
Is the wage price spiral narrative a lie?
SMSF assets climb to $892bn
Class Trust adds lodgment functionality

Editor's Choice

Maple-Brown Abbott veteran leaves after 27 years

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:36PM
After almost three decades at the investment firm, head of Asia Pacific equities Geoff Bazzan has announced his retirement.

AZ NGA buys stake in Melbourne advice firm

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has expanded its Victorian footprint, partnering with accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys.

More DASS complainants flock to AFCA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The number of Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services complainants continues to grow as more former clients have come forward to the financial complaints body for potential compensation.

Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:59AM
Mercer has called for a fairer superannuation tax system, particularly for lower-income earners and women in its pre-budget submission.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.