The self-funded retiree is a misnomer: Institute

New research from The Australia Institute shows the cost to the federal budget of tax concessions is almost on par with the total cost of the Age Pension, with the think tank declaring the 'self-funded retiree' a misnomer.

According to the insights, the annual cost of super tax concessions sits at $52.6 billion, while the value of the entire Age Pension program is $55.3 billion. They also equate to more than the total cost of the NDIS ($35.5bn), with the cost rising to 2% of GDP, up 0.5% since the turn of the century.

"Super tax concessions now rank in the top three expenditure programs in Budget 2022-2023, costing more than the NDIS and on par with the cost of the entire Aged Pension," Australia Institute executive director Richard Denniss said.

"This data shows the idea of "self-funded" retirees is a misnomer. There are now two classes of state-funded retirees in Australia, both costing the taxpayer roughly the same amount: those living on the aged pension, and a smaller group of wealthy account holders with lavish tax loopholes."

He said that there's no pressure being taken off the budget in terms of providing for Australians' retirement, but "it certainly is providing a lucrative tax avoidance facility for multimillionaires."

According to the ATO, there's just shy of 900 self-managed superannuation funds producing incomes of $1 million or more.

"Reasonable people will disagree about the role of super in modern Australia, but this data shows an unsustainable system with a small number of account holders reaping the benefits. This was never the purpose of superannuation," Denniss said.

"There is a strong case for limiting tax concessions for high-income groups and it's telling that even super industry chiefs agree reform is needed."

The report, authored by Denniss and David Richardson, says there is 32 SMSFs with more than $100 million in assets; the largest has $401 million.

The institute recommends abolishing concessions for people whose existing super balance makes them ineligible for the Age Pension.

It follows the federal government flagging potential changes to super tax concessions.