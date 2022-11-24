The game changing trends planners should know about

According to social researcher Michael McQueen, the trends that will be game changers, not just for financial planners but for the world at large, is the acceleration of artificial intelligence, the reworking of work, and the post-millennial era.

"In many ways, the trend around artificial intelligence and machine learning is nothing new, it's been accelerating for five and a half decades now. But it really sped up throughout the pandemic," he said.

"However, one of the things that we've seen really speed up over the last couple of years is in the area of immersive virtual reality, and the whole topic of the metaverse."

The word 'metaverse' wasn't even in the business lexicon until mid-2021. But already, McQueen said, we're seeing this significantly change a whole lot of areas of our society and the economy.

"In fact, from a planning perspective, what's interesting, is that this is driving a whole new class of assets and this is more than just NFTs and cryptocurrencies," he said.

"In the last 16 months, we've seen $500 million dollars spent around the globe on Metaverse real estate. This is real estate that doesn't even exist, it's just for your avatar to live in, in a virtual realm."

McQueen added that a lot of his work with banks right now is around the question of what a transaction in the metaverse would look like.

"In fact, we saw earlier this year J.P. Morgan opened the world's first bank branch in the metaverse, a fully virtual reality bank branch," he said.

McQueen said that for planners, one of the biggest impacts of the metaverse in the next three to five years will be how clients want to engage.

"We've already seen clients get really used to jumping on a Zoom call or a Teams call, rather than having a face-to-face sit-down for their annual review," he said

"The next level is when we start to see your clients, particularly the younger generation clients, say: "Rather than jumping on a Zoom call, can we put on a headset and meet in a virtual space for our annual review?"'

To give a sense of what's coming in terms of this technology, McQueen said that there are three platforms planners need to be aware of from a client engagement perspective.

These are: Horizon Workrooms, Microsoft Mesh, and Arthur.

Moving onto the second trend, which has to do with that way that we are working, McQueen said: "If there's one lasting legacy from COVID, it's going to be this shift in how we work, where we work, the rhythms of our days."

This has a whole number of implications for the financial advice profession, McQueen said.

For those leading teams, McQueen said that it's important to understand that the majority of their employees prefer a 'hybrid' work style.

"The genie's out of the bottle - we've got a whole lot of people who've said, 'hybrid actually sort of works for me in my role'," he said.

"This is the biggest flashpoint of conflict right now, because a whole lot of leaders and managers want their staff back in the office more than the employees want to be back in the office."

Finally, the third and final trend McQueen referenced was generational change, particularly the post-millennial era.

"We've spent a lot of years talking about millennials and Gen Y, but I've got to tell you, our focus really needs to shift," he said.

"If you don't have any Gen Zs in your workforce right now, you will really soon. Within six years, this next generation will be 31% of the labour market. So, we're going to be working with a lot more of them."

From a client perspective, and particularly the investment standpoint, consider the fact that 83% of them either have already or plan to adjust their investments to be far more sustainable, McQueen said.

"The whole issue of sustainability is a core value for this younger generation and it's one that we cannot afford to ignore," he said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2022 FPA Professional Congress.