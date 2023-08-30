Newspaper icon
Superannuation

The evolution of governance structures

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   5:32PM

As superannuation funds develop and expand, investment governance structures must also undergo transformation, the super industry has heard.

In a panel discussion at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees ASI Conference, Australian Retirement Trust head of investment strategy Andrew Fisher, Cbus investment committee member Rosemary Kelly and AustralianSuper director Philippa Kelly discussed the ways in which investment committees uphold supervision over and engage with investment teams and the primary factors influencing governance.

Fisher said that when considering the establishment of optimal governance and decision-making frameworks, ART begins with the fundamental aspect of core-level audio competitive advantages.

"What is it that informs your investment philosophy as a fund, that cascades down to beliefs, and then you can start talking about governance structures?" he said.

"We spend a lot of time understanding what those beliefs are, and also recognising that the philosophy of origin will change over time, trustees change over time, membership changes over time."

He emphasised that competitive advantages should not be assumed to remain constant.

Additionally, addressing the potential of establishing offshore offices, Fisher noted that ART has not yet reached that stage.

"It's something that we're always thinking about. It will really be a cost benefit decision and [whether it] is actually better for our members," he said.

Kelly said a core belief of most funds is that governance makes a difference.

"At Cbus there is a belief that equity risk leads to returns. Likewise, illiquidity risk can lead to better returns for your members," she said.

"In terms of comparative advantage, Cbus very much has a comparative advantage in property with our wholly owned subsidiary Cbus Property."

She said that feeds into the fund's investment beliefs.

"Another important aspect of investment beliefs is that ESG needs to be managed to deliver better returns to members," she said.

"It's that return and risk trade-off you need to always be aware of and, in the defined contribution world, the risks are actually borne by members."

Kelly highlighted that Cbus initiated its internalisation process in 2017, however the fund has not yet turned its attention towards international expansion.

"There are a series of risks," she said.

"You have to be convinced that the rewards generate more within the costs and risks. So, for that reason, Cbus hasn't gone down that road."

Meanwhile, over at Australia's biggest super fund, Kelly underscored that talent stands as another crucial capability that safeguards governance.

"It goes to the trust angle. My relationship with AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney is critical," she said.

"So, we spend a lot of time outside the formal meeting processes, touching base."

Likewise, she mentioned that fostering interaction between committee members and the investment management team is actively promoted.

"It's very usual practice for one committee member to be working with someone on the investment team," she said.

"And that is the glue or the trust."

Read more: AustralianSuperCbus PropertyRosemary KellyAndrew FisherAustralian Institute of Superannuation Trustees ASIAustralian Retirement TrustMark DelaneyPhilippa Kelly
