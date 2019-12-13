NEWS
Investment
The dark horses of Aussie shares funds
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   12:33PM

As underperformance continues to plague active managers, here are the names of the Aussie shares funds that managed to beat the S&P/ASX 200 in the year to October.

The 12 months to October were particularly bad for active managers.

As the S&P/ASX 200 delivered 19.3%, the median manager only hit 16.3% -- meaning an underperformance of 3%.  And just one of every five funds in the category beat the benchmark after fees.

This is worse than three-year returns, where a third of managers are still beating the benchmark.

The median fund in the category still underperforms the benchmark, but the margin is lower at 0.9% p.a. than most recent period's underperformance of 3% p.a.

Only 18 of the 92 funds in the category managed to deliver better-than-benchmark returns for the year to October.

The best performer was boutique Hyperion's $1 billion Australian Growth Companies Fund which did 4% over the benchmark.

The second spot was taken by AMP's sustainable share fund.

Two funds from BlackRock made the cut the Alpha Tilts Fund and the Australian Share Fund.

Three funds from Macquarie also beat the benchmark: the Australian Enhanced Plus Equities, the True Index Australian Shares Fund and the Australian Pure Indexed Equities.

Bennelong had two funds on the list, including its $831 million concentrated Aussie equities strategy.

Funds offered by Fidelity and Aberdeen Standard Investments also managed to beat the index on a one-year basis.

