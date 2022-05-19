Newspaper icon
Tesla axed from the S&P 500 ESG index

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAY 2022   12:49PM

Tesla has been booted from the S&P 500 ESG index due to its low S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) ESG score.

In an S&P DJI ideology blog, North American head of ESG indices Margaret Dorn said that Tesla had fallen into the bottom 25% of its industry group peers. Hence, Tesla joined Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson and Meta as some of the big names on the ESG indexes chopping block.

The decision to remove Tesla from the index is perplexing as the company has outwardly said its mission is to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy".

Moreover, Tesla has affirmed its belief in the stoppage of fossil fuel use and has advocated for a move towards a zero-emission future.

To explain Tesla's removal, Dorn said that while the companies ESG score had remained fairly stable, it was pushed down further down the ranks relative to its global industry group peers.

Other contributing factors pertained to Tesla's lack of low carbon strategy and codes of business conduct.

The ideology blog also claimed that a media and stakeholder analysis of Tesla identified future exposure risks from two separate events that centred around claims of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at Tesla's Fremont factory.

This same analysis questioned Tesla's handing of an investigation that related to multiple deaths and injuries linked to its autopilot vehicles.

"While Tesla may be playing its part in taking fuel-powered cars off the road, it has fallen behind its peers when examined through a wider ESG lens," Dorn said.

Elon Musk was furious about the decision and went on a Twitter tirade.

"SPG Global Ratings has lost their integrity," one tweet read.

Musk also tweeted: "Exxon is rated top ten best in world for environment, social & governance (ESG) by S&P 500, while Tesla didn't make the list! ESG is a scam. It has been weaponised by phony social justice warriors."

The billionaire he said he believed that Tesla had done more for the environment than any company ever..

In a more measured response, a Tesla company impact report said that current ESG reporting didn't measure the scope of positive impact on the world. Rather it focused on measuring the dollar value of risk/return.

"Individual investors - who entrust their money to ESG funds of large investment institutions - are perhaps unaware that their money can be used to buy shares of companies that make climate change worse, not better," the report said.

Read more: TeslaESGS&PDow Jones IndicesMargaret DornElon MuskExxon MobilTwitter
