Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

TelstraSuper revamps strategy team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 29 SEP 2023   12:00PM

TelstraSuper has promoted a long-standing investment professional to the head of investment strategy.

The high-profile David Schneider - who currently runs asset allocation with responsibility for strategic and dynamic asset allocation - will take up the broader role.

Schneider has been with the $25 billion super fund since 2018, joining from UniSuper where he spent 10 years as the head of quant method.

There he took primary responsibility for UniSuper's strategic asset allocation across all products.

Commenting on the new role, TelstraSuper investment chief Graeme Miller said over recent years, the asset allocation team has broadened well beyond simply setting strategic asset allocations and making dynamic asset allocation calls.

Miller said the team is now responsible for quantifying and evaluating investment risk, modelling and managing liquidity, carrying out stress testing, assessing Your Future Your Super headroom, doing macro-economic research, managing foreign exchange risk, and implementing portfolio overlays.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"So it made sense to recognise the breadth and depth of what the team does by renaming the team to the investment strategy team and for David's title to change to head of investment strategy," he said.

The superannuation fund has promoted three other staff to the investment strategy team.

Firstly, James Morris has been promoted from manager, asset allocation to senior manager, investment strategy and asset allocation.

Morris is now responsible for all the research and analysis underpinning TelstraSuper's strategic and dynamic asset allocation processes.

Similarly, James Jackson has been elevated from senior investment analyst, asset allocation to associate manager, investment strategy and risk.

Jackson is now responsible for managing and analysing investment risk in TelstraSuper's portfolios while continuing to contribute to the macroeconomic research.

Finally, David Fong's title has changed from senior portfolio manager, and asset allocation to senior portfolio manager, investment strategy and overlays.

He will continue to be responsible for running the fund's overlay and rebalancing programs and will now have option-level foreign currency overlay management added to his responsibilities.

"It's wonderful to provide these three talented team members with opportunities to grow their skills and experience," Schneider added.

"I am immensely proud of the tools and processes we have built in recent years and look forward to TelstraSuper continuing to be a leader in investment strategy."

Before arriving at UniSuper, Schneider was a partner at Deloitte, and the founder of Actuarial Solutions, the first actuarial consultancy in Botswana.

Eight years ago, before joining TelstraSuper, he set up a software company called 10E24 which aims to help retirees financially navigate their retirement.

Buoyed by the Retirement Income Covenant, pension funds are gearing up to meet a growing need for retirement products.

Like some of its peers, TelstraSuper has long provided members with financial advice and retirement products to help members reach their post-working life goals.

But getting people into a retirement product that is right for them is a tough ask, given how varied membership bases are.

Retirees have questions that need answering before they jump into a product.

Using a stochastic model, 10E24 explores differing investment and consumption strategies that retirees can adopt and finds one that best meets their needs, given their preferences and risk tolerance.

As for professional organisations, Schneider is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Read more: TelstraSuperUniSuper10E24David SchneiderGraeme MillerJames JacksonJames MorrisDavid Fong
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board
BNP Paribas wins UniSuper mandate
Launch of new superannuation body imminent
Financial planning veteran launches ideas exchange
TelstraSuper enhances lifecycle arrangement, introduces new option
Challenger Life books record annuity sales
Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product
UniSuper awards impact mandate, inks industrial deal
UniSuper rides tech tailwinds to strong returns

Editor's Choice

Regal dumps bid for Pacific Current Group

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Months on from submitting its bid to acquire Pacific Current Group, Regal Partners has withdrawn, saying it's been "consistently disappointed" in dealing with the fund manager.

PwC chief executives hold too much power: Review

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Too much power has rested in the hands of PwC chief executives, who are elected in a presidential-style campaign and, other than maintaining popularity, have unchecked authority, an independent review has found.

New fund targets 'blue chips of tomorrow'

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Datt Capital is targeting self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) investors with the launch of a new small caps fund.

Skynet adviser stole $10.2m: Court

KARREN VERGARA
The principal and financial adviser of Skynet Financial Services swindled clients to the tune of $10 million and could face up to 20 years in jail.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.