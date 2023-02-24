TelstraSuper names financial advice lead

Melinda Huggins is the new executive general manager of TelstraSuper's financial planning arm.

Huggins brings over 30 years of experience in leadership, change management and financial services, with previous senior roles at Perpetual, Macquarie Bank, E*Trade Australia, ANZ and AMP.

She replaces Steve Cullen who held the role for four and a half years. He departed the fund recently after close to eight years.

Most recently, Huggins was general manager of advice solutions at AMP Advice for one year, having previously spent close to two years as head of advice quality. She also held a raft of leadership roles within ANZ Wealth over the course of close to a decade.

"Melinda has a genuine passion for quality advice and excellent service," TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said.

"When combined with her depth of experience in financial services, we're confident that she's the right person to guide TelstraSuper Financial Planning into the future."

TelstraSuper Financial Planning was established in 2001 to provide advice services exclusively to TelstraSuper members.

However, in 2022 the fund became available to everybody.

"It's an exciting time for both TelstraSuper and TelstraSuper Financial Planning," Davies continued.

"As we look to expand the fund, having the right people with the right values, skills and experience will be vital."

Huggins said she was looking forward to joining the profit-to-member super sector.

"TelstraSuper Financial Planning has a strong reputation and offering," Huggins said.

"I'm looking forward to leading such a high-performing and renowned team."