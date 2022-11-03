TCorp appoints real assets head

TCorp appoints real assets headBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022 12:31PM
Read more: James Murray, Stewart Brentnall, Alexis Cheang, Rob Kenna
James Murray has been appointed to head of real assets and private markets at TCorp.
Having worked with TCorp since 2015, Murray previously held roles such as senior portfolio manager, diversified funds, defensive assets and credit, and acting head of portfolio delivery and head of liability management, derivatives and defensive assets.
Prior to joining TCorp, Murray was head of fixed income and derivatives at State Super, senior portfolio manager - fixed interest at AMP Capital, and senior investment manager at ipac Securities/AXA Asia Pacific.
Commenting on the appointment, TCorp chief investment officer Stewart Brentnall said: "James brings deep knowledge and operating experience of TCorp's investment model, strong leadership capabilities and a fresh perspective to this critical role and team."
"I'm absolutely delighted to welcome him to the investment management leadership team."
Over the past year, TCorp has been active in its real assets investment programme, deploying over $3 billion of capital in Australia and overseas, Brentnall added.
"We expect future investment in this area to remain strong as these assets provide income stability in uncertain times, inflation protection, diversity and sustainability to our portfolio."
Earlier this year TCorp also appointed a head of investment stewardship in Alexis Cheang and general manager, financial markets Rob Kenna.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Perpetual rejects takeover bid by consortium|
FPA membership declines, deficit materialises|
Financial adviser registration delayed|
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD