TCorp appoints real assets head

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 3 NOV 2022   12:31PM

James Murray has been appointed to head of real assets and private markets at TCorp.

Having worked with TCorp since 2015, Murray previously held roles such as senior portfolio manager, diversified funds, defensive assets and credit, and acting head of portfolio delivery and head of liability management, derivatives and defensive assets.

Prior to joining TCorp, Murray was head of fixed income and derivatives at State Super, senior portfolio manager - fixed interest at AMP Capital, and senior investment manager at ipac Securities/AXA Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the appointment, TCorp chief investment officer Stewart Brentnall said: "James brings deep knowledge and operating experience of TCorp's investment model, strong leadership capabilities and a fresh perspective to this critical role and team."

"I'm absolutely delighted to welcome him to the investment management leadership team."

Over the past year, TCorp has been active in its real assets investment programme, deploying over $3 billion of capital in Australia and overseas, Brentnall added.

"We expect future investment in this area to remain strong as these assets provide income stability in uncertain times, inflation protection, diversity and sustainability to our portfolio."

Earlier this year TCorp also appointed a head of investment stewardship in Alexis Cheang and general manager, financial markets Rob Kenna.

