Tasmania remains best performing state: CommSec

Tasmania has retained its status as having the best performing economy in Australia for the third consecutive quarter, CommSec research shows.

In the stockbroker's latest State of the States report, the ACT economy has risen to second position, its highest ranking in three years taking over from Victoria.

Victoria's position in third place is the lowest ranking for the state in over three years, while NSW now shares equal fourth spot with South Australia.

The survey ranks each state and territory using eight key indicators, including economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction work done, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

Tasmania ranked first on relative population growth, equipment investment, housing finance, dwelling commencement and retail trade and ranked third or fourth on the other indicators.

Of the eight indicators, Victoria still ranks first on relative economic growth and construction work but ranked fifth on retail spending, equipment investment, relative population growth and relative unemployment.

South Australia is second ranked on relative population growth and third on relative unemployment, while Queensland is in joint sixth position on the performance rankings with Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

CommSec chief economist Craig James it sees compression in the rankings.

"The big improvers over the past quarter were the ACT, South Australia and Western Australia. The biggest losers were Victoria, NSW and Queensland," he said.

Victoria led the states with relative economic growth sitting 23.2% above its decade-average of output. Western Australia followed at 20.4%, ACT up 20.2%, Tasmania up 19.9% and Northern Territory up 18.7%.

South Australia, Queensland and NSW recorded lower results at 13.5%, 16.3% and 17.4% respectively.

James explained the key factor to success in economic performance was based on the state's success in suppressing the virus as it allows for businesses to reopen.

"Based on the latest economic data readings, Victoria has potential to slip further down the performance rankings while Tasmania and the ACT consolidate positions in the top two spots," he said.

"The other economy with momentum on its side at present is Western Australia, benefitting from faster population growth, solid mining activity and success at suppressing coronavirus cases."