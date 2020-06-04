Taper rates need revamp

A new paper published by Actuaries Institute says current taper rates may be encouraging middle-income earners to spend their retirement savings too quickly and live on the Age Pension alone.

People with $300,000 to $800,000 in retirement savings could benefit from a more equitable taper rate, longevity protection products (especially deferred lifetime annuity style products) and low-cost access to financial advice and information.

This is according to Rice Warner chief executive and Actuaries Institute Public Policy Council Committee Andrew Boal in a paper titled 'Spending in retirement and the taper rate' published by the Actuaries institute.

As of January 2017, annual pensions fall by $78 or every $1000 in assets over relevant thresholds. This was a change from the previous rate of $39.

"The current taper rate creates a potential 'trap' for retirees who don't draw down and spend their retirement savings fast enough," Boal said.

"If the retiree draws down and spends the minimum amount each year, the annual taper rate would need to be close to $39 for the retiree to receive total additional retirement payments higher than the accumulated reduction in the person's net take home pay," the paper reads.

At the current taper rate of $78, the retiree could be as much as $40,000 worse off, the paper estimates.

As balances grow, it becomes even more important for retirees to understand how to maximise their superannuation to improve retirement outcomes, spend appropriate amounts to ensure a good standard of living and safely draw down while being mindful of longevity risks, the Actuaries Institute said.

