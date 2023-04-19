Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance

TAL, AIA dominate group life market

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 APR 2023   12:53PM

According to the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes from APRA and ASIC, TAL is the largest player in the group insurance sector in Australia.

TAL leads the life insurance market, boasting a 40.4% market share, insuring 3.9 million lives with annual premiums totalling $830 million. The sum insured under TAL policies is $843 billion.

AIA boasts a 29.5% market share, providing life insurance to 2.35 million policyholders and collecting annual premiums of $606.6 million. The total sum insured under AIA's policies amounts to $495 billion.

Other notable insurers in the group super market include MetLife, with a 12.1% share, MLC at 6.6%, QInsure with 4.8%, and Zurich at 4.4%.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

The data also showed that AIA, Hannover Re, MetLife, MLC, Qinsure, RLA, TAL, and Zurich had a high percentage of finalised death claims, ranging from 90% to 98%, with an average duration of around one month.

On the other hand, for total and permanent disability (TPD) claims, Qinsure had the highest percentage of finalised claims (25.4%) within a two-week timeframe, followed by Hannover Re (15.2%) and Tal (13.7%), while RLA had the lowest (5%).

The average duration for finalising TPD claims across all companies was 5.1 months, with TAL and MetLife having the lowest estimated duration (4.5 months) and RLA having the highest (8.1 months).

In terms of disputes, only 104 disputes were reported for death claims of which 84 were resolved for an average amount of $12,097.

For TPD disputes, AIA had the highest number of disputes lodged (715), with an estimated payout of $8438, while Qinsure had the lowest number of disputes lodged (72), resolving 70 of them.

Read more: TALQinsureMetLifeRLAAPRAASICAustraliaMLCZurichAIAA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Frontier Advisors tops asset consultant ranking
Brighter Super forges ahead with SFT
AustralianSuper to decrease premiums
Future-proofing the super system: Rees
Taskforce exposes rising dangers for retail investors
NGS Super suffers cyber-attack
Adviser complaints rise, super complaints decrease
UniSuper awards private debt mandate to Revolution AM
Illegal early release of super sees director banned
Fraudster sentenced to eight years behind bars

Editor's Choice

Adviser complaints rise, super complaints decrease

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:48PM
The number of superannuation complaints have slashed while those related to financial advisers have shot up, the latest statistics from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) shows.

Soul Patts gives $200m to Pengana offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:51PM
Pengana Capital Group (Pengana) and major shareholder Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) have joined forces to launch a new global credit offering to Australian investors.

Women growing super faster than men: Research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:54PM
New Roy Morgan research finds women's average superannuation balances are growing at a faster rate than men's, while ownership levels have also risen.

GAM, Liontrust in merger talks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Fund manager GAM has confirmed it is talks with UK asset manager Liontrust Asset Management over a potential sale.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.