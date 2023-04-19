TAL, AIA dominate group life market

According to the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes from APRA and ASIC, TAL is the largest player in the group insurance sector in Australia.

TAL leads the life insurance market, boasting a 40.4% market share, insuring 3.9 million lives with annual premiums totalling $830 million. The sum insured under TAL policies is $843 billion.

AIA boasts a 29.5% market share, providing life insurance to 2.35 million policyholders and collecting annual premiums of $606.6 million. The total sum insured under AIA's policies amounts to $495 billion.

Other notable insurers in the group super market include MetLife, with a 12.1% share, MLC at 6.6%, QInsure with 4.8%, and Zurich at 4.4%.

The data also showed that AIA, Hannover Re, MetLife, MLC, Qinsure, RLA, TAL, and Zurich had a high percentage of finalised death claims, ranging from 90% to 98%, with an average duration of around one month.

On the other hand, for total and permanent disability (TPD) claims, Qinsure had the highest percentage of finalised claims (25.4%) within a two-week timeframe, followed by Hannover Re (15.2%) and Tal (13.7%), while RLA had the lowest (5%).

The average duration for finalising TPD claims across all companies was 5.1 months, with TAL and MetLife having the lowest estimated duration (4.5 months) and RLA having the highest (8.1 months).

In terms of disputes, only 104 disputes were reported for death claims of which 84 were resolved for an average amount of $12,097.

For TPD disputes, AIA had the highest number of disputes lodged (715), with an estimated payout of $8438, while Qinsure had the lowest number of disputes lodged (72), resolving 70 of them.