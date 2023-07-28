T. Rowe Price hires regional ESG specialist

T. Rowe Price hires regional ESG specialistBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 28 JUL 2023 12:15PM
T. Rowe Price has appointed Caroline Ramscar to the newly created role of ESG investment specialist, APAC.
Ramscar brings over 20 years of experience in financial services, having spent a decade at Legal & General Investment Management in London, including the past five years as its head of sustainability solutions.
She has also held tenures at Goldman Sachs, UBS, and London-based investment management firm Man FRM.
In her new role, Ramscar will be based in Sydney and will engage with clients across the region on ESG considerations and work in partnership with clients as they adopt responsible investing strategies.
She will also support the firm's Impact suite of products, which includes investment strategies across equities and fixed income.
"Caroline's extensive experience in sustainability and responsible investing will be invaluable to our firm and to our clients as we collaborate to drive the adoption of more responsible investment solutions," T. Rowe Price head of investment specialist group, APAC Nick Beecroft said.
"Her appointment underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to expanding its ESG capabilities and providing innovative solutions to its clients in the APAC region."
