Sydney multi-boutique hires from Perpetual

Channel Capital has hired from Perpetual to add in-house legal capability.

Greg Wong has joined Channel as its general counsel.

He will have oversight of legal and regulatory matters across the Channel group, supporting the strategic direction of the business within the legal framework and providing viable and risk-based solutions.

Channel previously used an external law firm. It decided to bring the function in-house on the back of growth in the number of funds and total assets under its responsible entity subsidiary Channel Investment Management Limited.

Areas that Wong will work on include fee disclosure, product design and distribution obligations, and corporate collective investment vehicles.

In his most recent role, Wong spent more than seven years with Perpetual Limited as in-house legal counsel.

He has also worked for Norton Rose and King & Wood Mallesons.

He has been a member of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) Australia for five years, and was a finalist for the Corporate Counsel Awards 2020 in the category of 'Financial Services Lawyer of the Year'.

"Greg brings a great deal of expertise to our organisation and his experience within funds management and regulatory reform will help to further support our growing business," Channel managing director Glen Holding said.

"I am pleased to have joined an organisation that is focused on enhancing an investment manager's business through its unrivalled services, as well as providing Australian investors with access to some truly unique and diverse investments," Wong said of his appointment.

Channel Capital has eight boutique partners, who manage about $16 billion in assets combined. It has 27 employees.