Sydney firm launches new venture capital fund

Sydney-based firm Healthcare Ventures is raising for a new fund that will invest in innovative Australian companies.

The funds' partnership and fund manager board includes: healthcare investor and director Roger Allen, Australasian Institute of Digital Health chief executive officer Louise Schaper, Healthcare Ventures managing partner Darren Heathcote and Tobacco Free Portfolios chief executive Bronwyn King.

"I have been working with and invested in a number of talented health professionals and am seeing continuous deal-flow of innovations coming from the medical community. This shouldn't come as a great surprise given our best and brightest have been going into medicine but what has changed is a strong entrepreneurship mindset and the ability to transform practises through digitisation," Allen said.

"I believe the best way to handle this dealflow is to have a dedicated team and specialist fund led by health professionals supported by strong investment and technical capabilities. The fund will be a relatively small fund and will seek to partner and co invest with many more generalised VC funds both in Australia and overseas."

The new fund will pay close attention to healthcare innovations in fields such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality, large scale data, advanced diagnostics, health IOT and telehealth, the firm said.

The fund's first close is expected in the first half of 2021.