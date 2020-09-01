Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate

A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.

Revolution Asset Management will originate and manage Australia and New Zealand private debt from QIC via the co-investment relationship.

The boutique will lead origination of new transactions, provide credit analysis and structure investments alongside other funds.

Revolution was set up in 2018 by Bob Sahota, Simon Petris and David Saija as partners and co-founders. It currently has about $1.1 billion in total assets, with over $550 million is committed.

It invests predominantly in senior secured assets such as corporate leveraged loans, private asset backed securities (ABS) and real estate loans.

"In terms of deal flow, what we have witnessed over the last two to three months is that the market for secondary transactions is providing the opportunity to participate in high quality transactions at a significant discount to the original face value of loans and ABS securities," Revolution chief investment officer Bob Sahota said.

"The effect of this is that we are able purchase the same assets that we know extremely well (that we've invested in our first fund) but buying at a much more opportunistic level, and have our co-investors participate. Sellers are forced to liquidate otherwise performing assets, as a result of having to raise liquidity to meet redemptions in their own funds.

"This has been the key focus of what we've been able to achieve while the primary market's been somewhat subdued."

Late last year, the boutique raised $100 million for its second fund with a Sydney superannuation fund Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund investing again with it.