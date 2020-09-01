NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:28PM

A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.

Revolution Asset Management will originate and manage Australia and New Zealand private debt from QIC via the co-investment relationship.

The boutique will lead origination of new transactions, provide credit analysis and structure investments alongside other funds.

Revolution was set up in 2018 by Bob Sahota, Simon Petris and David Saija as partners and co-founders. It currently has about $1.1 billion in total assets, with over $550 million is committed.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

It invests predominantly in senior secured assets such as corporate leveraged loans, private asset backed securities (ABS) and real estate loans.

"In terms of deal flow, what we have witnessed over the last two to three months is that the market for secondary transactions is providing the opportunity to participate in high quality transactions at a significant discount to the original face value of loans and ABS securities," Revolution chief investment officer Bob Sahota said.

"The effect of this is that we are able purchase the same assets that we know extremely well (that we've invested in our first fund) but buying at a much more opportunistic level, and have our co-investors participate. Sellers are forced to liquidate otherwise performing assets, as a result of having to raise liquidity to meet redemptions in their own funds.

"This has been the key focus of what we've been able to achieve while the primary market's been somewhat subdued."

Late last year, the boutique raised $100 million for its second fund with a Sydney superannuation fund Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund investing again with it.

Read more: Bob SahotaRevolution Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Revolution Asset Management launches second fund
Industry fund awards mandates
Industry fund awards $100m mandate
Channel Capital signs on new partnership
Sahota's fund makes first close
Investors sharpen watch on RMBS
Private debt attractive for instos: Sahota
Channel Capital hires distribution director
Channel Capital partners with Sahota to launch new boutique
Challenger names fixed income head
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something LzP6J53N