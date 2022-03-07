NEWS
Investment

Switch to value could hurt super: Research

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 7 MAR 2022   12:24PM

The negative returns for equities in January may not have been the biggest problem for super funds, with the size of the value premium seen posing a significant risk to investors with actively managed growth style portfolios.

Latest analysis from Rainmaker Information shows benchmark returns for Australian equities in January 2022 were about -6% and -2% for currency unhedged international equities.

While the impact of this was felt, it pales in comparison to the -27% for Australian equities and -13% in international equities seen in the COVID-induced correction of early 2020.

However, this time was different because of the how large the spread in returns between value stocks and growth stocks was, or the size of the value premium.

In January 2022, the value premium was 8.5 percentage points in Aussie equities and 8.3 percentage points in international equities. Locally, this was the fourth greatest monthly value premium in the past 20 years. For global stocks, it was the greatest monthly value premium seen for 20 years.

For context, this is the opposite of the 2020 correction when growth stocks outperformed by 6.6 percentage points for domestic equities and 8.8 percentage points internationally.

Rainmaker says the volatility of the monthly value premium is also peaking, with the 12-month volatility peaking in November 2021 at 18.3%.

"In "normal" circumstances the volatility of the overall market is much higher than the volatility of the value premium. For example, in the past 20 years the average ratio of market volatility versus value premium volatility was 1.3, but it is currently just 0.5. In international equities, the ratio of market volatility to the value premium over 20 years was 2.2 but is currently just 0.6," Rainmaker said.

"This shows how extraordinary the behaviour of the current period's value premium is."

This is driven by the volatility of growth stocks, "but more importantly it points to a change in the stockmarket's investment style returns regime", with Rainmaker saying this marks an inflection point and value may continue to outperform now.

This is expected to have significant consequences for the superannuation industry, with Rainmaker having found last year that super funds' actively managed international equities options have a strong bias to growth. This was with a correlation of 0.6 in the five years to May 2021; against the value index the correlation was -0.2.

Such a change would also impact net flows of managed funds, with Rainmaker having also previously found that among actively managed unlisted equities funds, net flows follow performance in the next 12 months as investors chase the returns. Funds with the lowest performance over 12 months suffered the greatest outflows.

"If growth funds significantly underperform, they could not only suffer savage outflows, but their funds under management could be lost to active managers altogether," Rainmaker said.

"That is, FUM within these products is likely to shift to indexed products, most probably ETFs."

