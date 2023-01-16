SWFs shrink for first time ever: Report

It's no surprise that 2022 was one of the most difficult years for State-Owned Investors (SOIs) in recent history, shrinking in value for the first time ever.

Total value of the sector dropped by a total of US$1 trillion, according to Global SWF.

Similarly, the Global SWF report says public pension funds (PPFs) reduced assets by US$1.3 trillion, with the following worsening of funding ratios.

However, despite the loss, the data platform said sovereign investors were able to deploy more capital than ever.

"The reason is the uptick in activity by SWFs, and more specifically, Gulf SWFs, pushed by oil prices; and the return of the mega-deals that were favoured over venture capital in an attempt to deploy a lot of capital, very quickly," it explained.

SWFs deployed some US$152.5 billion, up 38% from 2021 in 427 deals, down 16% from 2021, the report shows.

"It is the second most active year after 2014, fueled by the good prospects among Gulf SWFs for year-end capital injections," it explained.

PPFs were not as active and decreased its investments in both value (9%) and volume (16%) when compared to 2021.

"As a result, the average deal ticket remained relatively stable at US$340 million."

The year ahead suggests a busy one for sovereign investors due to significant progress with SWFs that have been proposed and passed.

"Namely in Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines," it said.

"We shall also see more of the superannuation consolidation down under, with the merger of Hostplus and Maritime Super scheduled for September."

The report further explained investment activity will be more fluid and will depend on global developments.

"SOIs will need to mark down their portfolios of private markets before they can undertake any major change in allocation, and hedge funds may continue to benefit from the disruption of traditional markets," it said.

In terms of regions, Global SWF expected Asia in general and certain emerging countries to be of interest to sovereign investors.

"But the revaluation or further devaluation of the world's currencies against the USD may affect the geographical allocation."

One risk presenting challenges to global diversified portfolios, not as widely recognised by the investment community, is geopolitical tensions.

"There is not a single living practitioner today with the experience of investing in a multipolar world, characterised by great power rivalry and strategic competition across all domains," said Global SWF senior adviser Andrew Rozanov.

"Will the US and China truly decouple, will the EU acquire strategic autonomy, will there be a major reorientation or trade and capital flows, will globalisation reverse, will investments across geopolitical fault lines be safe? Investors need to think through all of these questions."